WAMC: Enhancing Patient Care Through Virtual Technology

Photo By Keisha Frith | Family Nurse Practitioner, Steven Jernigan, Hope Mills Medical Home conducting a...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | Family Nurse Practitioner, Steven Jernigan, Hope Mills Medical Home conducting a virtual appointment with a patient. Womack Army Medical Center primary care and outlying clinics implemented My Military Health in December, enhancing patient flexibility for better health management. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, NC—Womack Army Medical Center primary care and outlying clinics implemented My Military Health in December, enhancing patient flexibility for better health management. In February they delivered more than 4,200 scheduled virtual visits.

“People engage in our care system not so that they can get an appointment, but so that they can have their needs met,” said Lt. Col. Evan Trivette, chief of Family Medicine and commander for Primary Care Services. “With the My Military Health, we aim to provide the right level and mode of care at the right time.”

Patients can now access medical care from anywhere, providing they have internet access, reducing the need for in-person visits and minimizing disruptions to their daily routines.



“We're able to take care of a lot of issues right when the Soldier needs it, opposed to waiting for them to come in for an actual appointment,” said Capt. Timothy Karnuth, physician assistant 82nd Airborne Division “What that means is that we have a shorter wait for an appointment, and open appointments to see the people who actually need to come in for physical exams or for musculoskeletal conditions.”

Scheduled virtual visits increase the provider scheduling flexibility and leverages new technology.



“As a provider, I find the system easy to navigate to create provider generated visits,” said Dr. Omici Uwagbai, Family Medicine Physician, Robinson Health Clinic. Just a few clicks of the mouse and I can send patients a link for a virtual visit.”

The virtual healthcare platform enables seamless communication between healthcare providers, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive and coordinated care. It’s a tool for patients to be more active in their healthcare and it’s not locked into a 20-minute face-to-face appointments. Patients can schedule a virtual appointment at any time and attend the scheduled virtual video appointment by phone, tablet or computer.



Efficiency is how one patient described My Military Health after a recent appointment.

“I had some labs drawn,” said patient and retired Col. Roy Vernon. “I needed to talk about those labs as opposed to making an appointment with my provider. I got on to the MHS Genesis Patient Portal and asked questions. “I got a phone call from the nurse who went into detail on every point, and she let me know, nothing to be concerned about. So instead of me having to make an appointment, sit down with a provider and take time out of my day, I was able to do it all from my truck, and I think that's efficiency.”

So far, the medical facility has noticed a 75% reduction in wait times through virtual appointments, increased access to care for remote or deployed personnel and an improved patient satisfaction rating of 25%.



Womack will continue to expand their virtual healthcare capabilities, exploring new technologies and innovative approaches to enhance care delivery and improve patient outcomes. For more information about My Military Health visit https://tricare.mil/mymilitaryhealth