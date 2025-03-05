CENSECFOR Sailors Support Their Local Adopt-A-Highway Program

Courtesy Photo | Center for Security Forces Detachment Pearl Harbor Sailors volunteer to clean a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Center for Security Forces Detachment Pearl Harbor Sailors volunteer to clean a two-mile stretch of the Kalanianaʻole highway on the east side of Oahu Island. The team has participated in the program for nearly two years and remains dedicated to maintaining the road's cleanliness for residents and tourist to enjoy. see less | View Image Page

Sailors from Center for Security Forces (CENSECFOR) Detachment Pearl Harbor volunteered their time to support the Adopt-A-Highway program along a two-mile stretch of the Kalaniana’ole highway on the east side of Oahu Island, 21 Feb.



The Hawaii Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program is a public service program that allows volunteers from any organization to pick up litter along state highways.



“Cleaning up the highway is the least we can do for the place we live,” said Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Jacob Pikarski.



The team collected six full bags of trash along the two-mile stretch of road and removed larger debris that posed a hazard to drivers. Their effort not only made the highway look better but also prevented pollution from reaching the nearby ocean and other ecosystems.



Detachment Pearl Harbor has participated in the Adopt-A-Highway program for nearly two years, organizing quarterly cleanup events to maintain their stretch of adopted highway to keep Hawaii beautiful.



The Center for Security Forces provides specialized training to more than 20,000 students each year in Force Protection, Expeditionary Warfare, Code of Conduct, Law Enforcement, and Small Craft Operations. Its training locations, which are located across the United States and worldwide, are characterized by the motto: Where Training Breeds Confidence.