March 7, 2025

Mr. Justin Bravatto

(906) 635-3302



U.S. Coast Guard to begin ice breaking operations in Green Bay



GREEN BAY, Wis. - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) is scheduled to begin ice breaking operations in Green Bay, Wisconsin, commencing the week of March 10, 2025.



Mackinaw is scheduled to conduct initial track establishment into Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.



These ice breaking efforts are scheduled to geographically expand and increase in frequency after March 15, 2025, as ice conditions and demands of commercial shipping require.



This schedule of ice breaking operations will include all navigable waters in and around the ports of Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay, Marinette, Menominee, Wisconsin and Escanaba, Michigan.



The Coast Guard recommends all recreational users of the ice to plan their activities carefully, use caution near the ice and stay away from charted navigation areas.



Further inquiries can be made by phone to Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River at (906) 635-3299 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2025 Date Posted: 03.07.2025 Location: GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, US