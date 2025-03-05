Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard to reopen Southern Green Bay

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    March 7, 2025
    Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Anderson
    (414) 216-8428

    U.S. Coast Guard to reopen Southern Green Bay

    MILWAUKEE – The Captain of the Port, Sector Lake Michigan, is scheduled to reopen the waters of Southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic beginning at 8 a.m., March 10, 2025.

    This reopening in accordance with 33 CFR 165.901, will impact all waters southwest of a line extending between Peshtigo Point and Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Further inquiries can be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at (414) 747-7100 or via email at D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 10:21
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Ice Breaking
    Green Bay
    Lake Michigan
    Sector Lake Michigan

