March 7, 2025
Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Anderson
(414) 216-8428
U.S. Coast Guard to reopen Southern Green Bay
MILWAUKEE – The Captain of the Port, Sector Lake Michigan, is scheduled to reopen the waters of Southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic beginning at 8 a.m., March 10, 2025.
This reopening in accordance with 33 CFR 165.901, will impact all waters southwest of a line extending between Peshtigo Point and Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Further inquiries can be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at (414) 747-7100 or via email at D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil.
-USCG-
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 10:21
|Story ID:
|492246
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
