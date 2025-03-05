March 7, 2025

Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Anderson

(414) 216-8428



U.S. Coast Guard to reopen Southern Green Bay



MILWAUKEE – The Captain of the Port, Sector Lake Michigan, is scheduled to reopen the waters of Southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic beginning at 8 a.m., March 10, 2025.



This reopening in accordance with 33 CFR 165.901, will impact all waters southwest of a line extending between Peshtigo Point and Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay, Wisconsin.



Further inquiries can be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at (414) 747-7100 or via email at D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2025 Date Posted: 03.07.2025 10:21 Story ID: 492246 Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN