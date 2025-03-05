Sweden Cyber Command and Air Forces Cyber align cyber compatibility

Photo By Matthew McGovern | Leadership and personnel from the 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, the Sweden...... read more read more Photo By Matthew McGovern | Leadership and personnel from the 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, the Sweden Cyber Command, 16th Air Force and the Shadow’s Edge Software Office, pose for a photo at Shadow’s Edge Software Office, 90th Cyber Operations Squadron, in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 24, 2024. Combining 16th Air Force and the Sweden Cyber Command’s capabilities will make this international partnership one of the greatest strategic assets for combating cybersecurity threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew McGovern) see less | View Image Page

All military operations rely on cyberspace — a complex domain connecting global computer systems, internet and other networks.



It is a contested environment with cyber actors looking for vulnerabilities to disrupt U.S., partners or Allies’ operations around the world.



Together, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) and the Sweden Cyber Command are sharpening their competitive edge by teaming up to counter these malicious cyber activities.



“We are building enduring advantages with our Swedish counterparts by operating and sharing information as a combined cyberspace force,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas Hensley, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander. “These are real capabilities to collectively address global security challenges, setting the course for this relationship for decades to come.”



Sweden is a highly capable NATO ally making valuable contributions to alliance operations and exercises.



In the past year, the Sweden Cyber Command has forged cyber partnerships with U.S. combatant commands and trained alongside U.S. and NATO cyber forces in exercises Austere Challenge and Cyber Coalition, NATO’s largest cyber defense exercise with over 1,000 participants from 33 countries.



All these accomplishments were conducted before Sweden’s one-year anniversary of joining NATO as the 32nd member to include visiting 16th Air Force headquarters this week.



Hensley hosted Swedish Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Johan Pekkari, Chief of Directorate of Strategic Plans and Policy, Swedish Navy (Marines) Maj. Gen. Rikard Askstedt, the Swedish Embassy Defense Attaché, and Swedish Armed Forces Col. Thomas Höglund, the Commander of the Sweden Cyber Command, along with other members of the command from Feb. 24-25, 2025.



“This journey has been a true inspiration and development for Sweden Cyber command,” said Pekkari. “Sweden CYCOM has received good advice and inspiration that will advance in the development of our collaboration.”



Hensley is triple hatted as the Commander of 16th Air Force, Air Forces Cyber and Joint Forces Headquarters Cyber (Air Force) overseeing more than 49,000 personnel in 128 sites worldwide. His responsibilities comprise of executing U.S. Cyber Command directed cyberspace missions, protecting the Department of Defense’s Information Network in Air Force systems and training cyberspace operators to support combatant commands.



During their visit, the Swedish Armed Forces’ distinguished visitors also toured subordinate 16th Air Force units and met with leadership from the 67th Cyberspace Wing, 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, 33rd Cyber Operations Squadron and the 616th Operations Center.



The U.S. military prioritizes interoperability by enabling coalitions with enhanced capabilities, new operating concepts and collaborative force planning. The Sweden Armed Forces also prioritizes this enterprise by briefing 16th Air Force personnel and subordinate units on its expertise in the Arctic region or the “High North” as it is called in NATO.



“Sweden has specialized cyber expertise oriented on the High North,” said Pekkari. “When combined with the U.S.’s depth of technological resources and cyber capabilities, the collaboration becomes a force multiplier.”



The Sweden Cyber Command, established on June 1, 2024, has been developing cyber capabilities since 2004. Its mission is to provide freedom of action for Sweden’s military strategic and operational levels by conducting defensive and offensive operations.



These cyber defense forces ensure that Sweden is safe, secure, today, tomorrow and in the future.



Combining 16th Air Force and the Sweden Cyber Command’s capabilities will make this international partnership one of the greatest strategic assets for combating cybersecurity threats.



Before the end of the visit, Hensley presented Pekkari and Askstedt with a token of appreciation.



“16th Air Force and the U.S. military are stronger today, because of our unity between our two nations, commands, and a shared purpose to protect cyberspace,” said Hensley.