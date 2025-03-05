Employee Spotlight: Sylvia Orozco Driving Success Through Teamwork and Dedication

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sylvia Orozco Driving Success Through Teamwork and Dedication

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Courtesy Story

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Story by Lt. Kadeem Adams

    Port Hueneme, CA – Logistics is the backbone of smooth operations, and behind the scenes are dedicated professionals like Ms. Sylvia Orozco. As a Transportation Assistant at NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego in Port Hueneme, CA, Ms. Orozco stands out for her teamwork, customer care, and dedication to the mission. She brings energy and commitment to her role, helping her team excel and ensuring mission success.

    Ms. Orozco’s contributions go far beyond her technical skills. She is a source of positivity and collaboration, creating a workplace where everyone feels supported and motivated to do their best. Her natural leadership inspires her team to work together, building trust and fostering a sense of community.

    Her exceptional customer service has earned her the respect of colleagues and stakeholders. Whether coordinating shipments, managing inventory, or assisting with documentation, Ms. Orozco consistently handles every detail with care. Her reliability has made her a go-to resource for smooth and efficient service.

    Ms. Orozco is also passionate about mentoring new team members. She takes the time to guide them, sharing her knowledge and helping them build the skills needed to succeed. Her support ensures new hires are confident and capable, setting them and the team up for long-term success.

    Among her many achievements, Ms. Orozco has processed over 250 warehouse referrals and managed over 100 freight shipments. She also played a key role in moving four 20-foot ISO containers supporting Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3’s deployment, demonstrating her ability to handle complex missions.

    Ms. Orozco’s hard work and dedication to duty make her invaluable to the Port Hueneme team. Every day, she ensures that transportation operations meet the Navy’s high standards.

