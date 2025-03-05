Renovation of Fort Buchanan's Fitness Center continues; summer 2025 completion planned

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – Workers with RBC Construction Corporation of Cataño, Puerto Rico, continue their work on the renovation construction project of the installation Fitness Center into March 2025 at Fort Buchanan.



Caleb Santiago, resident engineer at the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Caribbean District, said the project began Nov. 2022 and is expected to be completed this year.

The project includes upgrades to the electrical systems, the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, plumbing, the basketball court, and the reorganization of interior spaces and sidewalks, among other improvements.



"The total renovation cost is approximately $10.5 million, most of which covers construction expenses. We aim to complete the project by mid-April 2025, as the contractual contract indicates, keeping within the estimated timeline of two and a half years," explained Santiago.



While the reconstruction is expected to be complete in mid-April, it is important to note that the gym will open to the public during the Summer of 2025 because the Fort Buchanan's Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation team will coordinate the installation of new and modern fitness equipment.



Under USACE's supervision, the contractor restructured and redistributed the gym areas, including the bathrooms, to enhance functionality. The team replaced the flooring throughout the facility due to uneven surfaces and damage, especially on the basketball court.



The team installed a new rubber surface at the basketball court, which closely resembles wood in appearance. Rubber flooring now extends across all gym areas, including spaces designated for cardiovascular and weightlifting equipment.



According to Santiago, the new basketball court flooring represents a major improvement.

"This material eliminates termite issues and provides a softer surface for players. It is designed to last several years without sustaining damage," stated Santiago.



One of the most significant tasks during the renovation process involved the HVAC system.



"The biggest challenge was finding HVAC equipment suitable for the existing building. We needed a unit that fit the available space while delivering the performance expected by the designers. This was not an easy task, but fortunately, the contractor identified and installed the appropriate unit." said Santiago.



Once open to the public, the gym will provide several new features, such as a lactation room, an area for physical examinations, and a renovated sauna. The basketball court has also been designed to be used as a volleyball court when needed, increasing its versatility. In addition, the facility will have a new mass notification system to communicate with gym users.

This renovation demonstrates Fort Buchanan's commitment to sustaining the warfighters and their family's physical fitness.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.



Learn more about Fort Buchanan at https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2025 Date Posted: 03.07.2025 Story ID: 492240