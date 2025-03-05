The Rock Air Expo: Strength in partnership

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY—The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing hosted its inaugural exposition style event dubbed The Rock Air Expo, Feb. 19, 2025, which showcased a display of air power and international cooperation between U.S., host nation, Italian, and Canadian militaries within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



The event was open to all base personnel and welcomed visitors from neighboring bases. It provided attendees a brief overview of the capabilities each country and units across The Rock brings to the fight, increasing overall understanding and fostering cross-talk.



“Our goals for this exposition were two-fold," said Capt. Britian Mixon, 386th AEW sexual assault response coordinator and co-lead for The Rock Air Expo. "Not only did we want to showcase our professional Airmen and the amazing work they do on a daily basis, but we also wanted to provide an educational networking experience for our coalition partners and Airmen, with the hopes of forging lasting bonds.”



The exposition included various static aircraft on display, interactive booths and live demonstrations, highlighting the wide range of capabilities that enable air power and promote regional stability.



More than 1,000 people attended the four hour-long event that delivered on several wing and USCENTCOM priorities, including integrating and strengthening our relationships with our host nation, allies, and partners to reinforce our enduring commitment to the region.



The Rock Air Expo left an indelible mark on all who attended and offered a powerful example of how international collaboration can reach beyond the runway. It served as a testament to the 386th AEW’s commitment to build enduring bridges and intentional investment in its coalition partnerships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2025 Date Posted: 03.07.2025 07:47 Story ID: 492233 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Rock Air Expo: Strength in partnership, by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.