Strengthening NATO Readiness Through ADR

From February 1 to 8, 2025, U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Navy Seabees teamed up with Spanish and Portuguese counterparts at Morón Air Base, Spain, for an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) exercise. More than just fixing runways, this multinational effort focused on building strong partnerships, improving teamwork, and ensuring NATO forces can respond quickly and operate effectively in any environment.



Mission-Ready Teams

Keeping airfields operational under any situation is essential for military success, and ADR is a key component in that mission. By bringing together service members from different branches and nations, the exercise allowed them to share expertise in crater repairs, Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) mat placement, and vehicle familiarization - essential skills for seamless operations in real-world missions.

“These engagements give us a chance to see and understand each other’s processes, making sure that we can work as a single unit when it matters most,” explained SMSgt Purvangkumar Kalani, from Headquarters Civil Engineering Division, U.S. Air Forces in Europe. For example, “if the Spanish or Portuguese Air Forces partners with us at some other location, they know how to operate the U.S. Air Force vehicles. And the same goes for us.”

MSgt David McCoy, from 765th Air Base Squadron at Lajes Field, also highlighted the value of learning from NATO allies. “Getting to work with the Spanish and Portuguese teams and see how they approach this process has been invaluable,” he said. “It’s been interesting to not only share our techniques but also incorporate some of theirs.”

The collaboration went beyond just sharing best practices - it also meant recognizing what improvements can be made. As teams worked through different repair techniques, they faced challenges that highlighted the complexities of deploying in unfamiliar environments. Identifying these gaps was just as important as refining their skills. “With these types of exercises, we’re able to identify what may be our shortfalls when it comes to deploying to different places,” explained 1st Lt Elena Reyes, from the 786th Civil Engineering Squadron at Ramstein. “The way that our regulations and guidance are written, it’s written in the perfect world scenario. So this allows us to wrap possible issues we can have on real-world missions.”



Connected Through Communication

While ADR is key to keeping airfields operational, clear communication is just as important for the success of multinational missions. This exercise allowed participants to combine technical skills with teamwork across different cultures, helping NATO forces work together despite language and operational differences. To help overcome any cultural challenges, 12 Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP) scholars specialized in Portuguese and Spanish took part in the training.

These scholars not only improved their language skills but also provided on-the-spot translation and cultural insights, helping ensure smooth coordination between forces. “Having language support in the training made a big difference,” expressed MSgt Scott Richards, from 496th Air Base Squadron at Morón Air Base. “In many of the countries we visit, higher-ranking officers often speak English, but the service members operating the equipment usually don’t. That’s where LEAP and the scholars stepped in.”

LEAP integrated with the ADR exercise showing that communication is just as vital as technical skills in joint operations. "Interoperability isn’t just about equipment or processes - it’s also about being able to communicate and adapt," noted UTC Deston Woodlee, from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, U.S. Navy Seabees. “Getting these opportunities to work hand in hand with other nations gives us the opportunity to see how they are culturally, how they see things, and it just strengthens us as a fighting force in our common interests.”

By combining ADR training with language and cultural awareness, the exercise helped NATO’s ability to work as a cohesive unit in complex environments. These efforts make sure that when challenges arise, teams are not just prepared but fully capable of responding together. By training side-by-side, overcoming challenges, and improving communication, allied nations continue to build a stronger and more capable force prepared for any future mission.