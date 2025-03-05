Army Engineers build on DoD stakeholder relationships in Europe

Photo By Stephanie Logue | Installation Management Command Directorate – Europe Director Tommy Mize speaks to...... read more read more Photo By Stephanie Logue | Installation Management Command Directorate – Europe Director Tommy Mize speaks to attendees at the all-day stakeholder feedback event hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District on February 5, 2025 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Installation Management Command – Europe is a key partner in many projects across Europe managed by Europe District and his feedback and feedback from members of his team was key to the success of the event. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, works with many different organizations to deliver design and construction projects across Europe and Africa, building a foundation for U.S. national security interests and supporting overseas warfighters.



Whether it’s constructing headquarters facilities or quality of life projects on one of the Army’s power projection platform garrisons in Western Europe, or Interim Staging Bases in Poland to directly deter aggression in Eastern Europe - the successful coordination of these projects relies on strong relationships between Europe District and its stakeholders.



To that end, the District held an all-day event on Feb. 5, seeking feedback from stakeholders on their operations. About 100 professionals, representing various Department of Defense partner organizations, participated in the workshop. These included representatives from U.S. Army garrisons across Europe, U.S. Air Force commands and other DoD entities that enable the warfighter and deter potential adversaries throughout the region. During the event, presenters from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers detailed the Europe District’s expertise and capabilities executing projects throughout the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.



“The synchronization of all of our partners is critical for us, and a workshop like this is a huge step in facilitating those partnerships,” Europe District Program and Project Management Division Chief Chris Tolson said. “As we continue to strengthen those partnerships, we continue to build mutual trust.”



Europe District has been working to continually improve its processes and organizational structure in recent years. This has included some major changes recently, from reorganizing its Program and Project Management Division to separating its Engineering and Construction Division into two separate divisions.



“These changes have allowed the District to better apply our resources to stakeholder needs and requirements, improve the quality of service and products, as well as other benefits all focused on providing improved performance,” Europe District Contracting Division Chief Chris Tew said.



This workshop was the Europe District’s first in-person stakeholder event held since the pandemic. Attendees had the chance to express concerns and offer feedback to various processes relating to projects with USACE.



“You can only get candid feedback, and you’re only able to get better together when you have trust, and I think that trust has been built. This partnership is the strongest it has been in the six years I’ve been here,” Installation Management Command Directorate – Europe Director Tommy Mize said.



The conversations resulting from the event will allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to continue improving its processes and the services it provides to stakeholders.



“Face-to-face interaction to discuss concerns and collaborate on ways to collectively improve project delivery was what made it a success. There is nothing that can replace in-person engagement,” Europe District Base Contracts Program Manager Jennifer Aldridge said. “Europe District continues to evolve our organizational structure to better serve our stakeholders in Europe and Africa.”