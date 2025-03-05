Installation Management’s Deputy Commanding General visits Garrison Wiesbaden

Photo By Roland Schedel | On Monday, March 3, Maj. Gen. James M. Smith, deputy commanding general of...... read more read more Photo By Roland Schedel | On Monday, March 3, Maj. Gen. James M. Smith, deputy commanding general of Installation Management Command (IMCOM), visited U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. At Clay Kaserne, Bldg. 3340, Smith was greeted by Mr. Tommy Mize, director of Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe. Maj. Gen. James M. Smith (3rd from right), deputy commanding general of Installation Management Command, Mr. Tommy Mize (2nd from right), director of Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe, IMCOM-E Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Carbone (far right). John Ratcliffe (left), chief of Infrastructure Programming Division, U.S. Army IMCOM HQ, Command Sgt. Maj. Tara Haywood (2nd from left) and G4 Senior Enlisted Leader at U.S. Army IMCOM HQ, and Michael Sly (3rd from left), director of G4 Facilities and Logistics, U.S. Army IMCOM HQ. see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. James M. Smith, deputy commanding general of Installation Management Command (IMCOM), visited U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden March 3 to tour facilities and meet with local IMCOM leaders and employees.



U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Troy Danderson, Deputy Mitchell Jones, and Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil welcomed Smith, who traveled from Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Smith spent the day touring work centers across the installation and engaging with both civilian employees and active-duty personnel -- hearing their concerns and learning more about USAG Wiesbaden.



Smith was greeted by Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe Director Mr. Tommy Mize. After signing the guest book at IMCOM-E headquarters, Smith attended a briefing with region leadership before moving to a meeting with U.S. Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe in the Keyes Building.



As IMCOM's primary mission involves integrating and delivering base support, services, and facilities to enhance the readiness and well-being of Soldiers, families, and civilians, the afternoon included a tour of Soldier accommodations on Clay Kaserne. IMCOM's key tasks are to provide Soldier and family services, manage the Army's installation infrastructure, and support warfighter readiness and deployability.



Smith also embarked on a windshield tour of the Mainz-Kastel Station and Kastel Support Annex areas. During the tour, he was briefed on current and future construction challenges essential for adequately housing military units. These discussions highlighted the critical infrastructure improvements required to support mission success.



Back on Clay Kaserne, Smith observed the barracks before and after the implementation of the Barracks Improvement Plan (BIP), noting the significant improvements in living conditions. The tour highlighted the contrast between the living standard in the barracks prior to the implementation of the program and those afterward, underscoring the impact of the initiative on Soldiers' quality of life.



The final stop on the packed itinerary included briefings on key topics, such as fire department and police response vehicles, to maintain a high standard of readiness and response capability.



Another topic of particular interest for the visiting two-star general were the results of the most recent CHAREX (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Hazard Response Exercise). The exercise provided a critical evaluation of emergency preparedness and response protocols across the installation.



At each of the stations, Smith took the time to recognize deserving employees for their tireless service to the Army (Honorees recognized are listed at the end of the article). Smith concluded the tour expressing his gratitude to those present for their efforts and contributions, "I thank everyone here for an informative day. But most importantly, I want to extend my thanks to the many unseen individuals who work tirelessly here day in and day out, doing an excellent job without ever being noticed."



Awardees

• Ms. Nicole Lupu, Supervisor, Wiesbaden Lodge

• Mr. Joshua Shaw, Master Planner, Directorate of Public Works, USAG Wiesbaden

• Ms. Chassity Parton, Security Assistant, Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), USAG Wiesbaden

• Sgt. First Class Charles King, Law Enforcement NCO, Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), USAG Wiesbaden

• Mr. Enrico Gottschalk, Assistant Fire Chief Operation, Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), USAG Wiesbaden

• Ms. Esther Otis, Plans Specialist, Plans, Analysis & Integration Office (PAIO), USAG Wiesbaden