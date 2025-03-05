Courtesy Photo | CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – As part of a Leader Professional Development, the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – As part of a Leader Professional Development, the Eighth Army Planning Staff Office, led by Col. Michael B. Long, visited Jukmiryeong Peace Park, which honors Task Force Smith and the first battle of United Nations forces during the Korean War. (Photo courtesy of Osan City Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Eighth Army Planning Staff Office Visits Task Force Smith, UN Forces First Battle Memorial Hall



CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – As part of a Leader Professional Development, the Eighth Army Planning Staff Office, led by Col. Michael B. Long, visited Jukmiryeong Peace Park, which honors Task Force Smith and the first battle of United Nations forces during the Korean War.



The team was welcomed by Osan Deputy Mayor Kang Hyun-do, officials from Osan City, and personnel from the Republic of Korea Army’s 168th Brigade, 51st Division.



The visit included welcome remarks from Kang and Long, a historical briefing on Task Force Smith by Capt. Baek Hyeon-gang of the 168th Brigade, and a tour of key memorial sites. Attendees visited the UN Forces First Battle Memorial Hall, Charles B. Smith Peace Hall, the original Task Force Smith monument, the statue of Lt. Col. Charles B. Smith, and Banwolbong Peak.



"Task Force Smith of the U.S. Army’s 24th Infantry Division, led by Lt. Col. Charles Smith, fought against North Korean troops on July 5, 1950, from 8:16 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. here at Jukmiryeong Hill in Osan," Kang said. "The force was sent to the Korean Peninsula as an advance team under a UN resolution. The Battle of Jukmiryeong in Osan was the first engagement of the United Nations Command."



Task Force Smith, consisting of 540 soldiers, faced an overwhelming force of approximately 5,000 North Korean troops and 36 modern tanks. Despite their efforts, 181 soldiers were killed or went missing. The battle is recognized for delaying the North Korean advance and prompting the deployment of additional UN forces, contributing to the establishment of the Nakdong River defense line.



"Eighth Army maintains a ‘Fight Tonight’ combat-ready posture to deter potential North Korean aggression," Long said. "I am confident that we can overcome future challenges, as the U.S.-ROK alliance has consistently demonstrated its strength when our lethal forces were called upon to prevail. It is important for our forces to learn history to never forget the sacrifices and lessons of the past."





Osan City hosts the annual UN Forces First Battle Commemoration and Task Force Smith Memorial Ceremony in early July, honoring the sacrifices of U.S. service members and UN sending states. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the battle. The memorial continues to expand to ensure these sacrifices are never forgotten and to reinforce the alliance.



During the visit, officials also highlighted that the Dongchang-ri Gate at Camp Humphreys was renamed Yoon Gate in honor of the late Maj. Gen. Yoon Seung-kook of the Republic of Korea Army. Yoon, selected as the "Hero of July" by Daejeon National Cemetery, served as a liaison artillery officer during the battle.



"This memorial holds deep significance for U.S. soldiers as a reminder of why we are here," said Lt. Col. Gregory A. Sablan. "It is close to U.S. military bases south of Seoul, an area rich in history and lessons."



"When I visited here as a young lieutenant in 2007, it was just a hill without much physical signifier. I am proud of what the City of Osan has done to remember our past and to honor those who sacrificed their lives in 1950." said Lt. Col. Ryan B. Min.



Now, Jukmiryeong Peace Park encompasses the original UN Forces First Battle Memorial Tower, built in 1955 by the U.S. Army’s 24th Infantry Division with 540 stones to honor the 540 men who fought in the unit. The memorial was expanded in 1982, and the UN Forces First Battle Memorial Hall was established in 2013. The Smith Peace Hall, completed in 2020, features an observatory, Mirror Pond, a lawn field, Peace Playground, VR experiences, a kids' playroom, and a café with board games—providing visitors a space for leisure and reflection.



For more information, please contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs Office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.



