Update 2: U.S., RMI crews persist in search for vessel overdue on voyage to Mili Atoll

SANTA RITA, Guam — Search efforts continue March 7, 2025, for a 37-foot Sea Ambulance with four men aboard, missing since March 3 after departing Majuro for Mili Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI).



As of 10 a.m. ChST on March 7, 2025, the vessel remains unfound despite extensive searches by U.S. and Marshallese responders across the Central Pacific.



A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon and crew from Kadena Air Base, Japan, completed a three-hour search on March 6 with no sightings before returning to Guam. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane and crew from Air Station Barbers Point, Hawai'ii, finished a two-hour search on the same day, also with no sightings. The RMI Sea Patrol vessel Lomor 03 crew searched throughout the day but reported no findings.



"We're grateful for the teamwork with our Republic of the Marshall Islands responders and U.S. Navy partners, whose aerial support from the P-8 Poseidon and our HC-130 Hercules is vital in covering the immense distances of the Pacific," said Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir, public affairs officer for U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam."The logistics of refueling and resting crews across thousands of miles mean shorter on-scene search times, but the seasoned mariners of this region, with their deep knowledge of these waters, give us a reason to keep pushing forward."



Officials in RMI confirmed the Sea Ambulance carries 10 life jackets, a life ring with a 20-foot rope, and a signal kit including flares, a torch, and reflector mirrors. The vessel lacks an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) or Personal Locator Beacon (PLB). Its fuel tanks hold over 200 gallons, and the auto bilge was replaced two weeks ago. The vessel crew recently completed a trip from Mili to Majuro on March 1 and made numerous voyages to Arno and Mili over the past year.



The U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Honolulu team continues to coordinate searches on March 7. The Hercules crew is scheduled to conduct a three-hour search before recovering in Kwajalein. The Poseidon crew will depart Guam to perform a three-hour search and then return to Guam. The Lomor 03 crew continues their surface efforts.



The National Weather Service forecasts east winds of 15 to 20 knots, wind waves of 3 to 4 feet, and an east swell of 6 to 8 feet in Majuro's coastal waters through March 7.



The U.S. Coast Guard, working with RMI responders and U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) teams, persists in supporting its Pacific partners to ensure mariner safety. Anyone with information or sightings that may assist is urged to contact JRCC Honolulu toll-free at 1-800-331-6176.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard District 14

U.S. Coast Guard District 14, the Coast Guard's largest district, ensures maritime security, safety, and economic prosperity across 14 million square miles of the Central and Western Pacific. The district team works closely with Pacific partners to support multifaceted missions, including national defense, maritime border security, and resource protection.



Editor's Note: There is no imagery of this case currently.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2025 Date Posted: 03.06.2025 20:56 Story ID: 492220 Location: MH Web Views: 44 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN