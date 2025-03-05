Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Jordan Dawson

Photo By Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Dawson, 51st Medical Group executive assistant, poses...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Dawson, 51st Medical Group executive assistant, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 5, 2025. Dawson was recognized as Mustang of the Week for quickly raising deployment readiness statistics by 47%. Her expertise allowed her to train Airmen and personnel across the 51st MDG, thus improving the deployment of medical knowledge across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Dawson, 51st Medical Group executive assistant, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March. 7, 2025.



Dawson began her career as a dental laboratory apprentice, fabricating dental prosthesis for service members and their families. From the time she entered the service, she strived to be an example of competent and caring leadership.



“I try to be the noncommissioned officer that I needed as an Airman,” said Dawson. She recounts that during her first assignment, her NCOs were not present in her training and development, adding that she didn’t feel she had a real role model.



Here at Osan AB, Dawson executes priority dental care for the 51st Fighter Wing and pursues every learning opportunity to build her knowledge for the welfare of her Airmen.



For two years, she has been managing and improving programs such as the MEDIC-X program, which is a deployment medical readiness requirement for medical personnel. She raised MEDIC-X statistics from 27% to approximately 60-70% in two weeks. She also managed distinguished visitor visits and training for medical Airmen.



As an NCO, Dawson exemplifies the Air Force core value, “Excellence in all we do,” by simultaneously caring for the mission and Airmen of Osan AB.



“I’ve always loved teaching and instructing,” she expressed, “I love my job as a dental lab technician. I make smiles, but as we progress through the ranks we leave ‘the bench’ and become more administrative focused.”



Dawson may no longer be in the dental laboratory, however she continues to brush-up the smiles of her wingmen through her leadership style in an administrative role. Her dedication helped her win the NCO of the Year award for the 51st MDG, and Mustang of the Week.



She reminds Airmen that “It doesn’t get easier, you get better,” embodying this advice, she is excited to step into new roles and responsibilities in her AF career. Bringing the same vigor and drive for excellence to her Airmen, she ensures her wingmen are striving to learn and succeed in or outside of the U.S. Air Force.