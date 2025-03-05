Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army garrison Soldiers in Korea don Eighth Army patches

    Army garrison Soldiers in Korea don Eighth Army patches

    Courtesy Photo | From left: Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Eighth Army deputy commanding general -...... read more read more

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2025

    Story by Kenji Thuloweit  

    8th Army

    Ceremonies were carried out throughout the Korean peninsula March 6, 2025, as garrison Soldiers donned the Eighth Army patch. Department of the Army Execute Order 123-25 released in January implements changes to the management structure of U.S. Army installations, which includes placing garrisons under tactical control of the senior commander in the area.

    Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, traveled to Camp Casey to officially put Eighth Army patches on Col. Edward Cho, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger. At the same time, Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Eighth Army deputy commanding general - operations, held a ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys where he placed the Eighth Army insignia on the sleeves of Col. Ryan Workman, Camp Humphreys garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador Garcia, USAG Humphreys senior enlisted advisor.

    Down south, Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command commanding general, changed out the patches of Col. David Henning, U.S. Army Garrison Daegu commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Asgar Kamaludeen.

    Garrison Soldiers formerly wore the Army Installation Management Command patch. Patching ceremonies in the Army are a tradition that marks a Soldier's transition to a new unit or to mark participation in a combat deployment. The ceremony also symbolizes a Soldier's integration into an organization's history.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025
    Story ID: 492218
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army garrison Soldiers in Korea don Eighth Army patches, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

