USS Ronald Reagan Sailors tour the Western Air Defense Sector

Courtesy Photo | Sailors of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) pose for a group photo at the Western Air Defense Sector, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 20, 2025. The mission sets at WADS and operations on board the USS Ronald Reagan have much in common and the tour enabled the Sailors to interact and ask questions of the WADS operators. (Courtesy photo)

The Western Air Defense Sector hosted a tour for 20 members of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Feb. 20, 2025 . In an effort to foster relations between the U.S. Navy and Washington Air National Guard, Cmdr. Curtis “Megaphone” Reiss, the WADS Navy liaison officer, hosted Sailors the ship’s Air Operations Department. These Sailors are primarily in charge of making sure that aircraft are able to depart from and land on the aircraft carrier in a safe and expeditious manner.



The Sailors toured the WADS new Agile Operations Center, Mission Training Center, and power plant. “This was an outstanding opportunity for members on both sides to interact and ask each other questions as there is a lot of cross-over in the mission sets between the mission conducted at WADS and operations on board the Ronald Reagan,” commented Reiss.



“The Navy LNO’s job at WADS is to ensure that the WADS commander is advised as to the Navy’s capabilities as well as ensuring that both the watch standers locally and the Navy at large understand how they may need to interact with each other in a homeland defense scenario,” explained Reiss.



WADS has a history of working with the Navy and has provided training opportunities in the past for Navy Operations Specialists allowing them to maintain proficiency in what is a shared skill set between the two commands. “Due to WADS’s comprehensive in-house training program, WADS can provide quality training in an area that can be challenging to otherwise identify,” said Reiss.