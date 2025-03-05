Airman’s Attic volunteer honored for outstanding support to Hill AFB Airmen

Photo By Todd Cromar | Sharaya Woodwick, Airman’s Attic volunteer manager, stands by one of the two food...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | Sharaya Woodwick, Airman’s Attic volunteer manager, stands by one of the two food pantries at the Airman’s Attic on Feb. 25, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Woodwick is also a key support liaison representing the 388th Operations Support Squadron and was recently recognized as the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year for Hill AFB and the surrounding region, which encompasses three states. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)a see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah - Sharaya Woodwick, a key support liaison representing the 388th Operations Support Squadron, was recently recognized as the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year for Hill Air Force Base and the surrounding region, encompassing three states.



Woodwick, spouse of Tech. Sgt. Tyler Woodwick assigned to the 388th OSS, was nominated for the award by both her co-worker and, unknowingly, by her husband for her commitment to working as a volunteer manager of the Hill AFB Airman’s Attic over the past three years.



As a key support liaison, she provides essential support and resources to service members and their families, helping to bridge communication between them and the unit leadership.



“People don’t realize that one in five military families struggle with food insecurities,” said Sharaya Woodwick. “The Airman’s Attic program has been such a blessing for us, especially at the beginning of our family’s military life.”



“At our second assignment location, the opportunity arose for me to manage an Airman’s Attic. I immediately jumped at the chance, thinking, ‘Finally, I can give back what was so graciously given to us,’” she said. “Now at our third duty station, I have had the opportunity to continue this important volunteer work as well, while still being a stay-at-home mom raising three kiddos.”



“I am very proud of the work I get to do as a military spouse,” she said.



Woodwick has worked diligently, with the help of her team of volunteers, to grow the existing Airman’s Attic. They have built up two separate food pantries, helped feed nearly 2,000 families in the last year, and expanded goods to include diapers, toys, shoes, books, games, military uniforms, and other necessary household items.



“I meet regularly with our board of seven to keep everything moving and donations coming in,” she said. “I also meet with community leaders off base to make sure that the current needs of our military members and their families are known, helping to secure pipelines of goods that will long outlive our time on this installation.”



According to her write-up, Woodwick’s empathy, compassion, and drive led to the success and accomplishment of four separate food distribution events and two events providing diapers and pull-ups to families in need, supporting local military families.



While working as a key support liaison for her spouse’s squadron, Woodwick directed a board of six members and a team of eight volunteers, culminating in more than 3,100 hours of service, feeding 3,700 families, and organizing a program involving the flow of 21,000 repurposed household items for Hill AFB’s Airmen and family patrons.



Woodwick’s dedication and hard work did not go unnoticed.



Her commitment led to her recent recognition for volunteer work, culminating in her receiving the lieutenant governor’s award for contributions to the state of Utah.



“I believe in making our community as strong as possible by taking care of our entire Hill Air Force Base family unit,” Woodwick added.



For more information on all the base winners, visit https://msoy.afi.org/base-winners.



No federal endorsement of the company, its products, or services mentioned in this article is intended.