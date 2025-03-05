California Assemblyman honors first baby of 2025 at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

Photo By Christopher Jones | From left to right: Capt. Mark Miller, Chief Nursing Officer; Lt. Cdr. Jasette Fong,...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | From left to right: Capt. Mark Miller, Chief Nursing Officer; Lt. Cdr. Jasette Fong, Pediatric Clinical Nurse Specialist; Col. Atiim Phillips, Commanding Officer of the Marine Corps Communications-Electronics School (MCCES); Staff Sgt. Tyson Goolsby; Elijah Goolsby; Nicole Goolsby; Asher Goolsby; Assemblyman Tom Lackey; Sgt. Maj. Shonor Burton, MCCES Sergeant Major; HM2 Aeris Jensen, a member of the Multi-Service-Unit staff; and Lt. j.g. Aaron Gacad, a Multi-Service-Unit Nurse honor Elijah Goolsby, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms' first baby of the year, born on Jan. 2, 2025 and the 2nd baby born in the Hi-Desert Region in 2025. During a special ceremony, Lackey presented the Goolsby family with a certificate and a teddy bear, recognizing the significance of the occasion for both the family and the military community. see less | View Image Page

Assemblyman Tom Lackey of California’s 34th Assembly District visited Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms on March 1, 2025, to present a certificate honoring Elijah Goolsby as the first baby born at the hospital in 2025 and the second baby born in the entire High Desert region this year.



Elijah, born at 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2025, to Staff Sgt. Tyson Goolsby and his wife, Nicole, was recognized during a special ceremony attended by hospital staff, district leaders, and service members. Assemblyman Lackey presented the Goolsby family with the certificate and a teddy bear for Elijah as a token of celebration.



“This is a special occasion not only for the Goolsby family but for our entire community,” said Lackey. “Recognizing the first baby born at the hospital each year is a meaningful tradition, so I’m honored to welcome Elijah into the world and share in this moment with such a wonderful military family.”



The ceremony was attended by Capt. Mark Miller, Chief Nursing Officer; Lt. Cdr. Jasette Fong, Pediatric Clinical Nurse Specialist; Lt. j.g. Aaron Gacad, a Multi-Service-Unit Nurse; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Aeris Jensen, a member of the Multi-Service-Unit staff; and Asher Goolsby, Elijah’s older brother who received a toy from Lackey. Also present were Col. Atiim Phillips, commanding officer of the Marine Corps Communications-Electronics School (MCCES), and Sgt. Maj. Shonor Burton, MCCES sergeant major, to support Staff Sgt. Goolsby, one of their own Marines.



Continuing a proud Navy Medicine tradition, the hospital’s Women’s Health team, in collaboration with the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, previously presented the Goolsby family with a “First Baby of 2025” gift basket filled with essential baby items. Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, which delivered 259 babies in 2024, remains dedicated to providing comprehensive care for military families.



“It is an honor and privilege to support the health and readiness of warfighters, beneficiaries, and our community” said Capt. Miller. “Celebrating milestones like Elijah’s birth highlights the dedication of our medical professionals to support our service members and their families”



As the Goolsby family continues on their journey with their newest member, the recognition from Assemblyman Lackey demonstrates the community’s unwavering support for military families and the vital role Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms plays in ensuring their well-being.