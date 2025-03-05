STARBASE Kingsley Update

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. --

STARBASE Kingsley will be closing its doors to program operations on Friday, March 14th, 2025. This closure is not only impacting Kingsley Field’s site, but all 90 programs across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam.



STARBASE Kingsley was one of the original seven academies in the nation, opening doors in 1993 and has served our community as a leader in STEM education for 32 years.



​As a part of the Department of Defense, STARBASE entered the current fiscal year on October 1, 2024, with no budget in place. The federal government is currently operating on a continuing resolution, providing limited funds, which have been fully expended.



​The U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate are navigating the path forward for funding the federal government, disagreeing on how much to allocate for the 90 STARBASE locations. Currently, the House has proposed $60 million; the Senate has proposed $20 million. As a result of this disparity, the DoD comptroller (the financial reporting and accounting office) is acting conservatively and only released $20 million for all STARBASE locations during the continuing resolution.



​“There is perception that the STARBASE closure is part of government reductions, that is not accurate,” said Col. Micah Lambert, 173 Fighter Wing Deputy Commander. “This closure is because of the continuing resolution and not having the funding to continue operations this fiscal year.”



Once Congress passes the appropriations budget and the President signs it into law, the length of STARBASE closures will be known. If the Senate concedes to the House and increases the STARBASE budget to $60 million, operations can resume. If the House concedes to the Senate and lowers the budget, STARBASE will face closure until next fiscal year.



“STARBASE is an amazing program that provides all 5th graders in this community access to STEM academics,” continued Col. Lambert. “We are optimistic this is a short-term closure and our amazing STARBASE teachers will be able to return to educate and introduce Klamath county youth to the applicability of STEM skills.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2025 Date Posted: 03.06.2025 16:26 Story ID: 492200 Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STARBASE Kingsley Update, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.