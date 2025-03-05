Agreements streamline work role qualifications for Army cyber warriors

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Alvarez | Rear Admiral Greg Rothrock, U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) Director of Force...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Alvarez | Rear Admiral Greg Rothrock, U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) Director of Force Development (J7) signs a memorandum establishing the Army Cyber Warfare Technician Military Occupational Specialty (MOS 170A) Warrant Officer Basic Course as an approved Alternate Training Solution for Host and Network Analyst work roles, streamlining training by removing the requirement for 170A warrant officers to complete additional pipeline training outlined in Job Training Requirements to be certified in those work roles. The admiral was joined at Feb. 27, 2025 signing at U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) headquarters at Fort Eisenhower, Ga., by (left to right) ARCYBER commander Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett; ARCYBER Command Sgt. Maj. Jebin Heyse; and Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth M. Bruce Jr. (U.S. Air Force), USCYBERCOM enlisted leader. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Alvarez) see less | View Image Page

Rear Admiral Greg Rothrock, U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) Director of Force Development (J7) signed a memorandum at U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) headquarters at Fort Eisenhower, Ga., Feb. 27, 2025, establishing the Army Cyber Warfare Technician Military Occupational Specialty (MOS 170A) Warrant Officer Basic Course (WOBC) as an approved Alternate Training Solution (ATS) for Host Analyst work roles. ARCYBER officials said the memorandum applies to WOBC completed after January 2023.



The agreement streamlines training by removing the requirement for 170A warrant officers to complete additional pipeline training to be certified in those work roles.



The move expands on a similar agreement signed on Oct. 30, 2024, that established the Army Cyber Operations Specialist MOS (MOS 17C) Advanced Individual Training as an ATS for the Host and Network Analyst work roles.



“ARCYBER is collaborating with the U.S. Army Cyber and Electromagnetic School and USCYBERCOM J7 to broaden the ATS for other work roles,” said Sgt. Maj. Jesse Potter of the ARCYBER Operations Directorate (G3). “This expansion, already underway for MOS 170A (Network Analysts), will be extended to MOS 17A (Host and Network Analysts), MOS 17C, and MOS 170A (Digital Network Exploitation Analysts) in the coming months. Leveraging USCYBERCOM's authority, we are committed to maximizing this initiative and enhancing training opportunities across these critical cyber specialties."



USCYBERCOM officials said the memo and agreements signed with other services underscores collaborative efforts the command and the services to improve and strengthen training by establishing a foundation for leveraging shared training capabilities.



--------------------------



ABOUT ARCYBER: U.S. Army Cyber Command is the U.S. military's premiere data-centric force informing and enabling Army joint force commanders to achieve information advantage throughout the spectrum of competition in a highly contested, multi-domain environment.



ARCYBER ON THE WEB: https://www.arcyber.army.mil

ARCYBER TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ARCYBER

ARCYBER LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/us-army-cyber-command

ARCYBER ON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/armycybercommand/

ARCYBER TALENT MANAGEMENT ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ArmyCyberCommandTalentManagement

ARMY CYBER ON THE U.S. ARMY WEBSITE: https://www.army.mil/armycyber



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career, employment and internship and fellowship opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil