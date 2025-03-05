Cope North 25 Strengthens Trilateral Airpower and Interoperability

Photo By Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt | From left: Japan Air Self Defense Force Capt. Nakanishi, U.S. Air Force Lt. Mike...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt | From left: Japan Air Self Defense Force Capt. Nakanishi, U.S. Air Force Lt. Mike Watson and Royal Australian Air Force FLTLT Ryan pose for a photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II on the flight-line for exercise Cope North 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2025. CN25 is a multinational, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise focused on conducting Combat Air Force training to increase interoperability. This exercise enhances U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional Allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques and procedures to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and compatibility in support of regional security. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing played a key role in the historic integration of F-35 aircraft during Exercise Cope North 2025, marking a milestone in multinational airpower cooperation.



For the first time, F-35 Lightning II aircraft from Japan, the United States, and Australia conducted trilateral training operations, enhancing joint capabilities and interoperability. Representing the United States’ fifth-generation fighter presence, the Vermont Air National Guard’s 134th Fighter Squadron deployed a portion of its fleet for the exercise.



“The big picture for us is trilateral integration,” said 1st Lt. Mike Watson, a pilot with the 134th. “Getting F-35s from three different countries together is a great chance to see how we work as a team, which is exactly what the jet was designed for—helping allies operate under the same playbook.”



In total, more than 130 Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing who have been deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, since early January, forward deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, from February 3 to 21 to participate in Cope North 2025.



First held in 1978, Cope North is the Pacific Air Forces’ longest-running multilateral exercise. Originally established as a bilateral exercise between the United States and Japan, it has since evolved into a multinational event, strengthening joint readiness while also enhancing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities among U.S., Japanese and Australian forces.



Exercise Cope North 25 is the first activity to be conducted under the trilateral memorandum of intent for air cooperation. Signed in July 2024 between the United States Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force, the memorandum focuses on conducting a series of trilateral exercises with fifth-generation air warfare capabilities and whole-of-force integration at its core.



Pilots from the three nations conducted joint operations, refining tactics to improve combined airpower capabilities. They executed air-to-air missions, including mid-flight refueling, not only tested their ability to communicate and coordinate in real-time but also develop strategies to counter emerging threats in the Indo-Pacific region.



The exercise provided a crucial platform for knowledge exchange, focusing on the deployment, maintenance, and command and control of fifth-generation aircraft.



“As a new wingman, it’s been a learning experience seeing how we all operate together,” Watson added. “This is our first time participating in Cope North and seeing how we as a unit have stepped up as a key player makes me proud to be a Green Mountain Boy.”



A key objective of CN25 is strengthening regional security and deterring conflict by emphasizing shared expertise on fifth-generation fighter operations. The exercise fosters cooperation in refining joint tactics, techniques, and procedures to enhance air combat effectiveness.



“It’s about getting on the same page with multinational tactics so we’re more effective when it matters,” said Master Sgt. Seth Paul, the 134th Fighter Squadron’s Cope North Cross-Service coordinator.



This integration extended beyond the cockpit to the flightline, where Airmen from the RAAF, JASDF and U.S. Air Force conducted cross-servicing operations. Between flight rotations, crew chiefs from all three nations worked together, refining communication with pilots and providing post-flight marshalling services.



This collaboration underscored the exercise’s emphasis on interoperability and Agile Combat Employment, as maintainers recovered and serviced other nations aircraft, enhancing operational flexibility and strengthening multinational cooperation.



“It was unique for us to give that level of ownership of our jets to our partners and allies,” Paul added. “But they extended the same courtesy and now we are that much more effective because of it.”



Beyond its primary objective, the 134th Fighter Squadron used CN25 to advance the ACE concept through maintenance integration, increasing operational agility. ACE incorporates the Multi-Capable Airmen concept, where personnel perform tasks outside their primary specialty to enhance flexibility in expeditionary environments.



During Cope North 25, Airmen from various career fields worked alongside crew chiefs, gaining hands-on experience in aircraft launch, recovery and refueling operations. This real-world training helps Airmen build a broad skill set, ensuring they can operate effectively in austere or unpredictable environments where personnel and resources may be limited.



Senior Airman Catherine Gullo, a weapons troop with the 134th Maintenance Squadron, augmented the crew chiefs during the exercise.



“Not only have I been launching and recovering jets, but I also help maintain them, like changing tires, so we’re always mission-ready—regardless of who is available or what’s needed,” Gullo said.



“The ability to operate effectively in challenging environments is critical to mission success, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, where forces must be prepared to quickly adapt to evolving threats,” said Col. Michael Blair, the 158th Operations Group Commander. Throughout the exercise, personnel operated at a faster pace with fewer resources than at their home stations, testing their ability to remain mission-capable under demanding conditions.



Military exercises like Cope North also provide traditional Guardsmen, like Tech. Sgt. Mathew Couture, a munitions specialist with the 158th Maintenance Group, with hands-on training, real-world experience and the opportunity to integrate with active duty forces and allied nations.



“I’m a traditional Guardsman, so being able to come out in a real-world scenario and getting that repetition is crucial to learning the ins and outs of my aircraft and my AFSC,” said Couture.



These types of exercises provide Guardsmen the opportunity to integrate with active duty forces and allied nations, building confidence and ensuring Airmen remain proficient in their roles, ready to execute their missions whenever and wherever they are needed.



Cope North 25 also emphasized the importance of logistical coordination and multinational teamwork. Planning and executing joint air operations required seamless communication between partner nations, reinforcing the need for common protocols and integrated command structures. The ability to coordinate effectively across language and procedural differences is highly important in coalition operations.



“This exercise has been a complete success because not only did we meet our objectives,” Paul said, “but we identified areas to refine and improve for the next iteration.”



The Cope North 25 exercise reaffirmed the commitment of the U.S., Japan and Australia to regional security through enhanced cooperation and advanced tactical training in the Indo-Pacific.



“There is an increasing complexity in modern warfare,” said Blair. “Multinational exercises like Cope North ensure that allied forces remain prepared to respond rapidly to any contingency, further solidifying the strength of our partnerships.”