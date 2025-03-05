Cadet Choir joins Fort Meade Sunday Service

Photo By Shaun Herron | Craig Williams, U.S. Military Academy at West Point’s organist, directs the West...... read more read more Photo By Shaun Herron | Craig Williams, U.S. Military Academy at West Point’s organist, directs the West Point Protestant Cadet Choir Feb. 16 at the Post Chapel here. The West Point Protestant Cadet Choir chose Fort Meade as the one installation they would visit this semester and provided song during the service, along with fellowship following the service. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – A dozen members of the West Point Cadet Protestant Chapel Choir amplified those of the congregation in the 10:30 a.m. service at the Post Chapel here Sunday, Feb. 15.



The cadets in the choir take one trip as a group per semester, and while Fort Meade is attractive due to its proximity to Washington D.C., and the numerous points of historical interest, this trip was special for another reason according to Reece Oliver, a junior and the Cadet in Charge of Protestant Chapel Choir.



“We take one trip every semester to go sing at a place not at West Point, and we have the connection with Chaplain Goode because his last assignment was West Point, so we wanted to come and see him again, see his family and get to see him in his new position here,” said Oliver.



For Chaplain Keith Goode, Fort Meade Chaplain, and his family, it was an opportunity to see old friends.



“My last assignment was at the USMA (U.S. Military Academy) Chaplain and seeing these incredible young adults again was such a blessing,” said Goode. “It is an incredible time of change for each of them, and even more amazing was the fact that each of these individuals choose willingly to spend their valuable free time in the Cadet Choir, helping us all to praise the Lord!”



Goode’s assignment within the National Capitol Region allowed this working field trip to serve as jumping off point for day trips to sites the cadets had only heard about.



“A lot of us have never been to (Washington) D.C.,” said Oliver. “We were going to go to the Air & Space Museum, but it was restricted (Feb.15), so almost all the groups ended up at the Museum of the Bible – and that was phenomenal.”



Following the post chapel service, the cadets went to the National Cathedral for the Choral Evensong. They also visited Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Monday, before returning to the Academy.



Accompanying the cadets of the West Point Cadet Protestant Chapel Choir were Jeff Jones, who has sung with the choir for many years, Craig Williams, U.S. Military Academy organist, and Col. Diana Loucks, Director of Advanced Physics in the Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering as well as the Faculty Officer in Charge of the Protestant Chapel Choir.