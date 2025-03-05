Buffalo Navy Reservist Joshua Kranz: From Combat to EMS Service

Courtesy Photo | Navy Reservist Master-At-Arms Second Class Joshua Kranz stands in front of the sign at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Reservist Master-At-Arms Second Class Joshua Kranz stands in front of the sign at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti during a recent deployment. Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth ensures the best possible state of mobilization readiness for its 7,200 personnel and equipment across 18 Navy Reserve Centers in seven states, delivering those personnel to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces when needed. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Story by Cmdr. Lauren McKinley



Buffalo, New York – Master-At-Arms Second Cass Joshua Kranz recently returned from an action-packed mobilization to the Security Forces of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. He is a superb example of a citizen Sailor who places service before self.



Petty Officer Kranz is a 2012 graduate of Frontier Central Highschool in Hamburg, New York. He enlisted as a selected reserve master-at-arms, or military police officer, in 2020 and is currently assigned to Navy Reserve Navy Security Forces Gulfport, Mississippi supporting Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport. His reserve unit which drills out of Navy Reserve Center Gulfport, is responsible to the installation commanding officer for the execution of law enforcement and force protection duties onboard the 1,100-acre Navy industrial complex and home of the Atlantic Fleet Seabee Construction Battalions located in coastal Mississippi.



Currently living in Fort Myers, Florida, Kranz serves as a civilian paramedic in the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) of Lee County, Florida. Reflecting on his motivations to join the Navy Reserve, Kranz discussed his family’s proud legacy of military service, specifically his uncle and grandfather’s service in the United States Army. Kranz said, “Serving in the Navy means putting country first, placing service before self, and standing on the front lines when our freedoms are threatened.”



As a young man at age sixteen he joined the Volunteer Fire Service, and he desired to continue to make a measurable impact on his community in the public sector. His duties as a firefighter required him to earn his Emergency Medical Technician and paramedic certifications. The attraction of the excitement and unpredictability of the EMS field motivated him to seek law enforcement opportunities in the military service. The Navy Reserve offered Kranz a wider array of professional opportunities for mobilizations and operational support as a master-at-arms than any other service branch. Originally hesitant to enter military service immediately after high school due to a lack of an athletic background, Kranz persisted in his physical fitness and self-improvement regimen and finally enlisted.



His service in the Navy Reserve offered Kranz the flexibility necessary to pursue two associate’s degrees, one in emergency medical technology and the other in criminal justice, and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a concentration in homeland security and counterterrorism to be completed in autumn 2025. Ultimately, he has a goal of applying for entrance to the Law Enforcement Academy and to become a Fort Myers Police Department officer. Kranz credits his success in military law enforcement as a driver for his civilian career ambitions.



While deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, a United States Naval Expeditionary Base and the United States’ only permanent military installation on the African continent, Kranz earned his Patrolman, Patrol Supervisor, and Watch Commander qualifications. He reflected on earning his Watch Commander qualification as one of his proudest accomplishments, especially given that he earned the qualification as petty officer second class when the same qualification is normally awarded to those senior in rank.



His service as a watch commander was certainly punctuated by periods of excitement and peril, as his team was responsible for responding to a suspected Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device, an intrusion by two third-country nationals, and a suspected incident of drug trafficking. Kranz discussed how well his civilian employment prepared him for his military law enforcement duties, “I am accustomed to high-stress environments, and my experience as a paramedic has helped me stay composed and effective in similar situations.”



Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore, chief of the Navy Reserve and commander, Navy Reserve Force, highlights the importance of the unique skillsets reserve Sailors bring to the Total (Navy) Force, “Our Sailors [like Kranz] understand the significance of our mobilization billets and warfighting contributions to the Total Force. We possess specialized skillsets and capabilities, unique to the Reserve Force, and provide the Navy additional capacity…We will retain and promote Sailors who embody our culture of excellence, resilience, and warfighting readiness…”



Kranz is grateful for his upbringing in upstate New York and credited his childhood community’s ability to come together during times of crisis, especially during annual severe blizzards for which this part of New York is well-known. He wants to specifically acknowledge the role of his mother Dottie Zimmer, aunt Ruth Kosakowski, his twin brother Justin Kranz, and his best friend Carter Obstein as his support system. He is also thankful for the support of his civilian employer in allowing him adequate military leave to support his drill weekend and Annual Training requirements, as well as his recent mobilization.



To that end, Petty Officer Kranz discussed what readiness means for a citizen Sailor.



Kranz stated, “As a warfighter, readiness means being mentally sharp, emotionally resilient, and physically fit whenever duty calls. The role of a warfighter is demanding, and it can take a personal toll, but being prepared in all aspects ensures that when the time comes, you are ready.”