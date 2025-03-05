Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune physician assistants program graduates five, welcomes new PAs into officer ranks

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune graduated five new physician assistants from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP) on Feb. 28, 2025. The event held at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune included a commencement ceremony for the graduates, with each physician assistant being sworn in as a U.S. Navy Officer.



IPAP Class 22-3 cumulatively logged more than 8,800 patient encounters and approximately 3,350 clinical procedures throughout rotations of Phase II of the program at NMCCL; Phase I was completed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Houston.



NMCCL Director Captain Anja Dabelić praised the class on their many achievements.



“Class 22-3, you should be incredibly proud of your efforts, and you should be even more proud to carry forth with meaningful purpose the mission of high-quality care for our warfighters.”



Among the numerous accolades for Class 22-3 was Lt. j.g. Andrew Glemser’s nomination and acceptance into Pi Alpha Honor Society for physician assistant students, a first for Phase II of the program.



The program’s director, Navy Commander David Bennett, has led IPAP Phase II since the program’s establishment in 2021. After four years, Bennett will pass on the responsibility as he moves to his next assignment.



Bennett spoke to the graduates and offered parting words of encouragement.



“We give time and talents to help others in their time of need. It’s been an honor; I’m proud of my affiliation with this program and its successes,” said Bennett. “However, I can’t take any credit; you did this yourselves, and I look forward to serving with you in the fleet.”



Each IPAP graduate received their Master of Physician Assistant Studies through the University of Nebraska. Top academic honors were awarded to Lt. jg. Scott Cummings with Lt. jg. Christian Ramirez trailing by only 0.24 points.



Since establishment in 2021, Phase II of IPAP at NMCCL has graduated and commissioned 30 physician assistants into the Navy officer ranks.

