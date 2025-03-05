Dissident Arms Shotgun Championships: USAMU Action Shooting Team

Eagle Pass, Texas- The inaugural Dissident Arms Shotgun Championships took place March 1-2, 2025. Besides being the inaugural match, this particular match also served as a Shotgun World Shoot Qualifier. The match proved to be a standout in the realm of competitive shotgun shooting, which featured 12 stages over two days. Sgt. Jon Wiedell, an instructor/shooter assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s (USAMU) Action Shooting Team, emerged victorious winning the Open Division, as well as the overall match, solidifying his place as one of the finest marksmen in the world. Staff Sgt. Nate Staskiewicz placed second in the Tactical Division and Sgt. Houston Russell finished 5th in the modified Division.







“Dissident Arms did a fantastic job setting up this match. They are very experienced shooters who traveled all over the world for these events and did a great job putting stages on the ground that will be very similar to what we would experience at the 2026 Shotgun World Shoot,” said Staskiewicz.







“It feels good to be the overall winner, practice paid off,” said Wiedell. “There was a couple of bad stages when the wind didn’t seem like it would be able to affect the stage, but I kept a level head and shot my game against the other competitors trying to take that first-place spot.”







Held in a dynamic setting, the Dissident Arms Shotgun Championships brings together some of the most elite action shooters, with events designed to test a competitor's speed, accuracy, and adaptability. From clay target shooting to more complex tactical scenarios, the championship pushes participants to their limits. Every round demands precision, and every second counts.







“My team has done really well, especially Sgt. Wiedell, he crushed the Open Division,” said Russell. “I got a pretty decent number of points to go through to the World Shoot Team, if matches in the future go just as well. The 2026 Shotgun World Shoot is slated to take place in Greece in 2026.”







The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, established in 1956, is renowned for its focus on developing and promoting shooting excellence within the Army. The unit comprises highly skilled marksmen who compete at national and international levels, both as individual competitors and as part of the Army's larger effort to maintain marksmanship standards.







“I think this match was awesome, it was the first qualifier we’ve competed in,” said Staskiewicz. “We are planning to attend three more qualifier matches this year.”







Among the talented competitors in this year's Dissident Arms Shotgun Championships, Wiedell stood out as an extraordinary competitor, said USAMU leadership. Having honed his skills through years of dedicated training, Wiedell's performance was nothing short of spectacular. His victory at the championship marked a culmination of his hard work, dedication, and the top-tier training provided by the USAMU.







“A couple different competitors been to a few would shoots and shot this style of match in the past, they had a better understanding on how to prepare for this. I was able to learn how prepare myself by observing how they prepare for each stage,” said Staskiewicz.







Wiedell's victory at the Dissident Arms Shotgun Championships is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. His success represents the continuation of the Army’s legacy of excellence in marksmanship and highlights the caliber of shooters the unit produces. This victory not only brings pride to the USAMU, but it also serves as a reminder of the critical role marksmanship plays in military operations, and the importance of continued excellence in all aspects of Army training.







“I love my Army job, my job is unique, but the Army has a lot of opportunities for people interested in joining,” said Wiedell.







As the shooting world looks toward future competitions, the Dissident Arms Shotgun Championships will undoubtedly continue to be a proving ground for USAMU’s Action Shooting Team.

