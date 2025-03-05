Army bestows prestigious logistician award to AFSBn-Hawaii employee

Photo By Aaron DeCapua | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Feb. 26, 2025) – Jason Henry (center), chief of the...... read more read more Photo By Aaron DeCapua | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Feb. 26, 2025) – Jason Henry (center), chief of the Installation Supply Division at Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii (AFSBn-Hawaii), 402nd Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB); Chief Warrant Officer 3 Johannis M. Paris (right), Support Operations officer for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command; and Seungkuk (left), supply management specialist, stand inside the vehicle storage area at the Modernization Displacement and Repair Site (MDRS). Military vehicles line both sides of the facility as the team discusses logistics coordination, equipment readiness, and sustainment operations in support of Army forces in Hawaii. The MDRS ensures efficient divestment, refurbishment, and redistribution of Army assets, strengthening operational effectiveness across U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM). (U.S. Army photo by Aaron D. DeCapua) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Jason Henry, chief of the Installation Supply Division at Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii, was named the recipient of the LTG Arthur J. Gregg Sustainment Leadership Award in the civilian category for fiscal 2024.



The award, established by Headquarters, Department of the Army G-4 (Logistics), recognizes logisticians who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and contributions to Army sustainment. Henry’s work in sustainment processes, operational efficiency, and personnel development contributed to his selection. The AFSBn-Hawaii is one of two battalions within the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, which falls under the U.S. Army Sustainment Command.



The brigade brings logistics power forward to every element of the expeditionary Army by providing responsive strategic logistics capability and materiel readiness to enable combatant commanders to conduct the full range of military operations.



Gregg, who died last year, was an Army officer who became the first African American in the service to reach the rank of lieutenant general in 1977. Previously, he was the first African American brigadier general in the Quartermaster Corps in 1972. He served 30 years with his final assignment as the Army's deputy chief of staff (Logistics) before retiring in 1981.



Henry, who oversees logistics and sustainment operations for Army units in Hawaii, said his career has been shaped by a desire to see tangible results.



“I’ve always wanted a job where I could see the direct impact of what I do. Logistics and sustainment are essential in supporting the warfighter,” Henry said.



As ISD chief, he manages a portfolio that includes a Central Issue Facility, Installation Supply Support Activity, Ammunition Supply Points, a Supply Subsistence Management Office, an Installation Property Book Office, and the Modernization Displacement and Repair Site, handling nearly $494 million in inventory.



Henry describes his leadership approach as transformational, emphasizing personnel empowerment and process optimization to enhance sustainment operations.



“When we refine and streamline logistics operations, we free up our team to focus on innovation, growth, and direct support to the mission,” Henry said.



Under his leadership, MDRS turn-in processes were modernized, and CIF operations at Schofield Barracks were restructured, improving efficiency and resource management.



“I’ve always been a strong believer in continuous improvement. I don’t settle for ‘good enough.’ I’m always looking for ways to refine our processes – whether through collaboration or adapting to new challenges,” Henry said.



Impact on Sustainment and Equipment Readiness

Henry led a $1.59 million investment in lifecycle replacement for dining facility equipment, addressing more than a decade of deferred maintenance. “As a team, we identified a significant gap in the readiness of dining equipment and felt compelled to address it,” Henry said. “This equipment is vital to supporting the warfighter, and it was our responsibility to ensure they have the best tools possible to do their job.”



His work also contributed to a $6 million reduction in excess Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment within six months, preparing CIF for a transition to a storefront model, which is a streamlined system where soldiers can easily obtain and exchange necessary equipment similar to a retail experience.



Henry said receiving the LTG Arthur J. Gregg Sustainment Leadership Award highlights the collective efforts of his team. “This award especially considering its visibility across the Department of the Army and its prestige – both humbling and motivating. I am incredibly grateful to my teammates and leaders who nominated me,” Henry said.



Henry views the recognition as an opportunity to continue professional growth and sustainment improvements.

“I see what we do as a team sport. This strengthens AFSBn-Hawaii’s ability among its peers. Personally, this award keeps me learning, growing, and setting new benchmarks for the future,” he said.

Henry’s efforts at MDRS align with ASC’s broader mission to streamline logistics and sustainment operations in the Indo-Pacific. As part of the U.S. Army Materiel Command – ASC’s higher headquarters – Hawaii plays a critical role in ensuring warfighters receive modernized, serviceable equipment while divesting excess or obsolete assets.



The battalion’s sustainment efforts support operational flexibility, enabling commanders to focus on combat readiness rather than logistics constraints. By refining MDRS processes, Henry contributes to a more agile, resource-efficient sustainment framework, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to maintaining a strategically positioned and fully mission-ready force in the region.