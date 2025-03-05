JTF-Bravo medical exercise treats 620 Costa Ricans

Seventeen Joint Task Force-Bravo members assigned to the 349th Medical Detachment traveled to Pejibaye, Costa Rica, to team up with 46 Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social members to conduct a Medical Readiness Training Exercise and provided medical care to 620 people between February 25-27, 2025.



MEDRETEs are regularly occurring missions conducted by JTF-Bravo in many locations within the Central America region. While conducting these missions, community members receive several types of care depending on their needs such as; preventative medicine, being seen by medical providers, pharmacy and dental.



“MEDRETEs are who we are, that's what we do, we are here to care for people no matter what” said U.S. Army Capt. Andrew Snyder, JTF-Bravo MEDRETE officer in charge. “If we can reach populations that don’t always get the chance to have medical care, that's what brings us the most. Being able to do MEDRETEs, allows us to focus on readiness, that way we can move forward and be able to deploy [during a crisis] at any moment in time.”



The CCSS provides many medical capabilities to the people of Costa Rica such as: health education, preventative medicine, general medicine and rehabilitation. This MEDRETE the CCSS implemented a records management step along with triage where they kept track of patients information and medical history. This will allow providers in the area to have a better understanding of their patients needs if they get seen at a hospital or another MEDRETE.



“We haven’t done a MEDRETE in Costa Rica in several years, so being able to continue that partnership is very beneficial to us and Costa Rica,” said Snyder. “I think the collaboration is the best part. Being able to see their operation side of it and our planning side come together and flow easily.”



JTF-Bravo is committed to maintaining bonds with partners and their communities throughout the region. Through missions like MEDRETEs, JTF-Bravo is investing in that long standing partnership building strong mutual trust, respect and shared values.

