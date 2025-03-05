Navy War College (NWC) Badge

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Navy War College (NWC) Alumni badge may now be worn as an optional uniform identification badge on service and full dress uniforms by any NWC graduate of an in-residence or distance educations JPME-granting course.
    Metal, circular, 1.5 inch by 1.5 inch badge presenting the NWC trident and shield, colored in blue, white, and gold.
    Formal and informal NWC alumni events and partnership engagements where attendees include U.S. and international graduates from NWC. Due to the size of the badge, it is not authorized for wear in dinner dress uniforms. For individual badge wear, the NWC will be worn on Service Dress and Full Dress Uniforms in the same manner prescribed for the wear of the Office of the Secretary of Defense or Joint Chiefs of Staff ID badges. For dual ID badge wear, refer to chapter 5, section 1, article 5101.4 of reference (a). Wearing of NWC ID badges does not take precedence over incumbent assignment ID badge wear requirements.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 15:07
    Story ID: 492173
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
