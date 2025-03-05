Capt gives back, nominated AFLCMC USO Service Member of the Year 2024

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean McCanna, Director of Operations, Cyber Program Manager for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean McCanna, Director of Operations, Cyber Program Manager for the Integrated Defensive Cyber Systems Branch of the Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, recently earned AFLCMC's nomination for USO Service Member of the Year and will go on to compete at the Air Force level. (Courtesy Asset from McCanna) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – “I joined the military to serve my country, make a difference, and be part of a larger purpose,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean McCanna, Director of Operations, Cyber Program Manager for the Integrated Defensive Cyber Systems Branch of the Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.



McCanna recently won the AFLCMC-level nomination for the USO Service Member of the Year Award due to his professional accomplishments and ability to give back to the community around him. He credits his overall success to seizing opportunities.



“The key to success lies in being proactive, seeking out opportunities, and being willing to take on challenges,” he said. “It's essential to find a balance between personal and professional growth, and to prioritize self-development and continuous learning.”



What really makes McCanna stand out, however, is his dedication to personal endeavors and giving back to the community. McCanna is well-known by colleagues for his work with the American Legion and can often be found leading functions and events to give back to the community. Recently, McCanna participated in the Run for Kids Charity, raising over $6,000 for local schools.



“My personal accomplishments, such as volunteering with the American Legion, coaching, and participating in charity events, have helped me develop valuable skills like leadership, communication, and teamwork,” he said. “These skills have directly translated to my professional role, enabling me to effectively manage projects, collaborate with colleagues, and drive results.”



Entering the Air Force as an enlisted member in 2004, McCanna has held four different Air Force Specialty Codes. He started as an Aerospace Maintenance Journeyman, then became a Flight Engineer Evaluator, and in 2016 transitioned to the Officer Corps and became an Acquisition Program Manager then a Maintenance Officer. McCanna is back in program management under his current role.



“Coming from five generations of military, I knew the military was a place that would provide me with amazing opportunities and a strong foundation,” he said. “The Air Force has allowed me to develop valuable skills, work with talented individuals, and contribute to the nation's defense and security.”



McCanna has deployed 11 times, serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan, logged over 2,600 flight hours on four different aircraft, and earned the Humanitarian Service Medal during his time at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. Last year, McCanna also earned Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division’s Company Grade Officer of the Fourth Quarter and of the Year.



“I'm motivated by the desire to make a positive impact, whether it's through my professional work or volunteer efforts. Seeing the tangible results of my projects and knowing they're improving the lives of others drives me to continue striving for excellence.”



McCanna stated he was deeply humbled by all the recognition he has received and feels it is a testament to the hard work and dedication he puts into his role.



“It’s an honor to be recognized for supporting Airmen and my community,” he stated. “Never wait for someone to give you opportunities, always be willing to take on challenges. We may not always be successful, but we always learn from the opportunities we take.”



McCanna has a wife, two children, and continues to work with the Legion and various community events during his personal time outside of the Air Force. McCanna will go on to compete at the Air Force level for the USO Service Member of the Year Award.



“There is no greater feeling than bringing people together. Whether it's through volunteering with organizations like the American Legion or participating in charity events, every effort counts. I'm proud to be part of an organization that values service and community involvement, and I hope to inspire others to do the same.”