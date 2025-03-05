WRAIR-AFRIMS coordinates medical research efforts with Allied Forces at the 1st Multilateral Medical Research and Collaboration Summit

Courtesy Photo | Participants at the 1st Multilateral Medical Research and Collaboration Summit engage...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participants at the 1st Multilateral Medical Research and Collaboration Summit engage in an open forum discussion. see less | View Image Page

The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research – Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences, in partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, hosted the 1st Multilateral Medical Research and Collaboration Summit from October 27–29 at the AFP Medical Center in Quezon City.



More than 80 attendees from the U.S., Australia, Thailand, and the Philippines joined senior WRAIR-AFRIMS and AFP leadership to forge partnerships and generate new research opportunities across the Philippines.



For 15 years, WRAIR and the AFP have collaborated on public health projects and health, combining their capabilities and interests to form impactful partnerships. The summit featured Q&A sessions and panel discussions that provided attendees from all participating countries an opportunity to discuss efforts to protect the blood supply, mitigate wound infections, address viral threats, and reduce disease transmission.



“While we frequently hold bilateral discussions on infectious diseases, there was no established way for us and all of our partners to collectively address these key topics in a single setting,” explained WRAIR-AFRIMS Executive Officer Maj. Taylor Whitten. “The summit was a critical step in reinforcing our military-medical partnerships, which are essential for maintaining health security cooperation and information sharing in the region.”



This summit was the first dedicated forum for joint discussion, planning, and collaboration among WRAIR-AFRIMS, the AFP, and other military medical stakeholders. By bringing these partners together, the event strengthened familiarity and cooperation, with participants identifying potential future collaborations.



“The atmosphere of the summit was dynamic and engaging,” said Maj. Whitten. “The participants were enthusiastic about forging new partnerships and discussing challenges to medical research in the Indo-Pacific area. The MMRCS laid the foundation for new joint research opportunities and future initiatives.”



In facing the health challenges of service members stationed overseas, infectious diseases and antibiotic-resistant bacteria remain among the greatest threats. These challenges demand robust medical research efforts to study, mitigate, and counter their impact. By forming innovative joint research projects with regional partners, WRAIR-AFRIMS ensures a rapid, coordinated, and effective response to battlefield injuries and disease outbreaks.



“Our collaboration with the AFP began with a flu surveillance project in the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center – the very same place we held the MMRCS,” said Maj. Whitten. “Over the years, we have strengthened our relationship with the Philippines, Australia, and Thailand. This Summit, hopefully the first of an annual event, represents the culmination of that work and WRAIR’s dedication to protecting defense health and global health.”