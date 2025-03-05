NRC Portland Change of Command Ceremony

Navy Reserve Center Portland Change of Command

Story by: MC1 (SW/AW) Harry Andrew D. Gordon



Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Portland held a change of command ceremony on Wednesday, February 26 at the NRC Portland drill deck. Cmdr. Geoffrey N. Johnson was relieved by Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey D. Joyce as the commanding officer.



The ceremony commenced with the welcoming of the official party and guests by Lt. Shawn Austin, master of ceremonies. The formalities continued with the presentation of colors, facilitated by the United States Marine Corps Engineer Support Battalion, the singing of the National Anthem performed by Chief Yeoman Matthew Geczy, and the invocation presented by Chaplain Lt. Matthew Marshall.



After opening remarks from Austin, the guest speaker, Capt. Chris Peppel, commanding officer Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, was introduced to the guests and provided remarks.



“The mission of NRC Portland is to ensure the readiness of our Reserve Force in Portland,” said Peppel. “I have charged Lt. Cmdr. Joyce with continuing to meet the high standard that Cmdr. Johnson has established here. We need to guarantee our Navy Reserve Sailors are ready and focused to operate without distractions if and when they are asked to complete the hard tasks that our Nation might require.”



Peppel presented Johnson with an award to celebrate the NRC’s achievements under his watch and passed the microphone for Johnson’s reading of his orders and remarks.



“I am honored to have worked with this amazing staff,” said Johnson. “They work hard to ensure the mission is met while meeting the needs of every Sailor at NRC Portland. The staff and Navy Reserve Sailors have a great working relationship; one of the best I have seen at an NRC. I am inspired by their professionalism and dedication to the mission and proud of their accomplishments.”



Peppel oversaw the turnover of command and Joyce delivered his remarks as the new Commanding Officer of NRC Portland.



“I am honored to lead NRC Portland, and I look forward to building upon the legacy of excellence that Cmdr. Johnson has left,” said Joyce. “Thank you to him and the staff for setting a high standard. I want to continue building a culture and environment where our Sailors, when they look back on their Navy careers, say NRC Portland was their best tour!”



After thanking and praising Johnson and his staff Joyce quickly shifted his focus to the NRC mission.



“At NRC Portland, we must be brilliant at our jobs to deliver first-rate customer service and mission support to the warfighter,” said Joyce. “Every process and interaction will be approached from a perspective of, 'What is the right answer for warfighting readiness?'.”



The ceremony concluded with the departure of the official party.



NRC Portland provides mobilization readiness by delivering administrative, medical, and training support to Reserve personnel, ensuring operational capabilities for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces.

