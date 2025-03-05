Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Air Force commander gets close up view of Recce Town’s crucial IW role in the modern age during two-day visit

    16th Air Force commander gets close up view of Recce Town’s crucial IW role in themodern age during two-day visit

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas Hensley, Commander, 16th Air Force (Air...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Lt. Gen. Thomas K. Hensley commander of
    Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), visited Beale AFB Feb. 20-21 for the first time
    since taking command last year.

    During the two-day visit, Hensley toured essential facilities across the base, flew in the
    U-2 Dragon Lady and addressed more than 550 Airmen during an All Call.

    It was during the All Call where Hensley emphasized the crucial role Beale plays in
    information warfare in the modern age and how it takes every Airman to contribute to
    the mission.

    Hensley highlighted the importance of readiness and security, amid increasing cyber
    threats particularly concerning telecommunication and networks.

    “One of the reasons I go around and visit all these bases is to motivate Airmen to do
    their mission, but as I watch them do their part in real time, I end up being the one
    motivated,” said Hensley.

    He also addressed questions the Airmen had, ranging from his personal experience in
    the Air Force, to implementation of recent executive orders.

    Among the facilities Hensley toured was the 9th Medical Group where Airmen involved
    in the day-to-day operations provided insight on how the different clinics support
    medical readiness. In return, he reminded them how they actively contribute to the
    intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) mission.

    Hensley got the ultimate look into the mission when he flew, for the first time, in the U-2
    Dragon Lady, a key contributor of the ISR mission. The TU-2S Dragon Lady is a two-
    seater U-2 used to train pilots at Beale which allows the primary pilot to navigate and
    the second to observe.

    Hensley experienced the U-2’s capabilities firsthand on a high-altitude flight, as he
    ascended to an altitude of 70,000 feet. To prepare for takeoff, he underwent various
    training sessions, to include emergency parachute and aviation life support briefings.
    9th Physiological Support Squadron technicians were among the many Airmen who
    prepared Hensley for his flight, giving him a direct perspective on how they operate.

    “Thank you to all the Airmen behind the scenes that made this high-flight happen,” said
    Hensley. “This was an experience of a lifetime that wouldn’t have been possible without
    you.”

    Visits from senior leadership give Airmen insight on how their contributions look from a
    “high-altitude”. Hensley’s visit reassured and aligned Airmen with their mission as it
    evolves, keeping Beale united and mission-ready.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 12:48
    Story ID: 492158
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Air Force commander gets close up view of Recce Town’s crucial IW role in the modern age during two-day visit, by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    16th Air Force commander gets close up view of Recce Town’s crucial IW role in themodern age during two-day visit
    16th Air Force commander gets close up view of Recce Town’s crucial IW role in themodern age during two-day visit
    16th Air Force commander gets close up view of Recce Town’s crucial IW role in themodern age during two-day visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    ACC
    ISR
    Mission ready
    16th AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download