16th Air Force commander gets close up view of Recce Town’s crucial IW role in the modern age during two-day visit

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Lt. Gen. Thomas K. Hensley commander of

Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), visited Beale AFB Feb. 20-21 for the first time

since taking command last year.



During the two-day visit, Hensley toured essential facilities across the base, flew in the

U-2 Dragon Lady and addressed more than 550 Airmen during an All Call.



It was during the All Call where Hensley emphasized the crucial role Beale plays in

information warfare in the modern age and how it takes every Airman to contribute to

the mission.



Hensley highlighted the importance of readiness and security, amid increasing cyber

threats particularly concerning telecommunication and networks.



“One of the reasons I go around and visit all these bases is to motivate Airmen to do

their mission, but as I watch them do their part in real time, I end up being the one

motivated,” said Hensley.



He also addressed questions the Airmen had, ranging from his personal experience in

the Air Force, to implementation of recent executive orders.



Among the facilities Hensley toured was the 9th Medical Group where Airmen involved

in the day-to-day operations provided insight on how the different clinics support

medical readiness. In return, he reminded them how they actively contribute to the

intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) mission.



Hensley got the ultimate look into the mission when he flew, for the first time, in the U-2

Dragon Lady, a key contributor of the ISR mission. The TU-2S Dragon Lady is a two-

seater U-2 used to train pilots at Beale which allows the primary pilot to navigate and

the second to observe.



Hensley experienced the U-2’s capabilities firsthand on a high-altitude flight, as he

ascended to an altitude of 70,000 feet. To prepare for takeoff, he underwent various

training sessions, to include emergency parachute and aviation life support briefings.

9th Physiological Support Squadron technicians were among the many Airmen who

prepared Hensley for his flight, giving him a direct perspective on how they operate.



“Thank you to all the Airmen behind the scenes that made this high-flight happen,” said

Hensley. “This was an experience of a lifetime that wouldn’t have been possible without

you.”



Visits from senior leadership give Airmen insight on how their contributions look from a

“high-altitude”. Hensley’s visit reassured and aligned Airmen with their mission as it

evolves, keeping Beale united and mission-ready.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2025 Date Posted: 03.06.2025 12:48 Story ID: 492158 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th Air Force commander gets close up view of Recce Town’s crucial IW role in the modern age during two-day visit, by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.