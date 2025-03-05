MICC contracting Soldiers support Project Convergence Capstone 5

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Tamika Williams, a contracting officer, and Staff Sgt. Devin Fuller, a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Tamika Williams, a contracting officer, and Staff Sgt. Devin Fuller, a contract specialist both assigned to the 919th Contracting Support Brigade, Contracting Detachment Alpha, at Fort Bliss Texas, pose for a photo at in front of tent frame the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. They supported Project Convergence Capstone 5 from Feb. 2-13. Fuller and Williams oversaw the timely delivery and execution of critical contracts, ensuring all resources and services support mission success. They employed effective operational contract support methodologies to solicit and award these actions in a timely manner, ensuring the success of this joint and multinational culminating project. see less | View Image Page

FORT IRWIN, Ca. (Feb. 19, 2025) - Soldiers from the 919th Contracting Battalion, Contracting Detachment Alpha, supported Project Convergence Capstone 5, PC-C5, supported the Joint Modernization Command from 2 February to 27 March 2025 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Ca..



Contracting officers Maj. Alan Lambert and Master Sgt. Tamika Williams, along with contract specialists Cpt. Matthew Altenberg, Sgt. First Class Joreenmarie Christian, and Staff Sergeants Devin Fuller, Jarrett Gillium and Keilani Maka were tasked to provide planning and contracting support for supply and service requirements necessary to support JMC for the duration of PC-C5 Scenario 1. The soldiers are assigned to the 919th Contracting Battalion located at Fort Bliss, Tx., The 919th is aligned under the 418th Contracting Brigade, U.S. Army Mission Installation Contracting Command.



PC-C5 is comprised of two scenarios that includes enduring objectives and learning demands evolving from the Project Convergence, PC, campaign of persistent experimentation. This concept-driven activity, influenced by the Joint Warfighting Concept, aims to evaluate technology's potential in facilitating cross-domain military operations and unified strategic approaches. The Army continues to build from previous PC events and increase the complexity on its experimentation objectives for the Army of 2040.



Williams and Fuller were present for initial setup at Fort Irwin from Feb. 2 through the 13th and oversaw the timely delivery and execution of critical contracts, ensuring that all resources and services were in place to support mission success. The team employed effective operational contract support methodologies to solicit and award these actions in a timely manner to ensure the success of this joint and multinational project.



“Being a part of a joint and multinational capstone is an incredible opportunity to learn and grow as an acquisition professional,” said Williams. “Project convergence requires extensive preparation and planning to sustain training operations and advance knowledge across various functional areas to continue our Army’s success.”



During the setup phase, contractors worked to ensure the area of operations was fully prepared for the arrival of incoming personnel, including distinguished guests such as the Sergeant Major of the Army and the Secretary of the Army. The successful execution of key contracts included the leasing of 50,000 square feet of tents for dining, meetings, and temporary office space, two mobile kitchen units to support 4,000 troops daily with field feeding services, installation of 4,200 square feet of chain-link fences to establish secure perimeters, and the delivery of 878 tables and 2,605 chairs.



Additionally, shower trailers and several hand washing stations and portable latrines were leased to maintain sanitary conditions, refrigerated trucks to preserve food, fuel trucks to maintain dispersed generators full, and other essential resources to sustain mission effectiveness.



“Even with a contracting deployment, this experience was unlike any other I’ve had,” said Fuller. “The environment was uniquely dynamic, and I quickly learned just how fast things can change on the ground. As a contract specialist, it was essential for me to stay flexible and respond to evolving needs in real-time. Our onsite presence was crucial, especially when dealing with last-minute adjustments. Going from zero to three terminations under my belt in 48 hours was a great learning opportunity.”



The Joint Modernization Command, headquarted at Fort Bliss, Tx, is responsible for planning and executing worldwide multi-echelon, joint, and multinational experiments in support of the Army’s Modernization Strategy. Its goal is to build a force capable of deterring, competing with, and defeating near-peer threats. JMC aims to enable a Multi-Domain Capable Force by 2028 through exportable live field experiments.



For more information about Project Convergence Capstone 5 visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/Capstone5



