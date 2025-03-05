Nations Train Together at Allied Spirit ‘25

Photo By Sgt. Wesley Riley | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Melvin, a tactical unmanned aircraft system operator...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Wesley Riley | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Melvin, a tactical unmanned aircraft system operator with the 1-91st Cavalry battalion, prepares a Skydio X10D drone for some reconnaissance of the battlefield during operation Allied Spirit in Hohenfels, Germany on March 3rd, 2025. Allied Spirit is a recurring exercise, involving several nations, designed to prepare a multinational brigade in support of NATO deterrence initiatives. (U.S Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Wesley Riley) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, GERMANY – Allied Spirit ‘25 brings 13 ally and partner nations together to train, learn, and integrate at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) at the Hohenfels Training Area, Bavaria. This year the event takes place from Feb. 22 – March 24, 2025, and for this rotation, the Mechanized Infantry Brigade – Griffin, of Lithuania, has assumed the role of primary training unit for the first time. As the only U.S. Army Combat Training Center located outside of the United States, this unique training event gives NATO partners and ally nations the opportunity to test combat proficiency in a dynamic environment. Simultaneously, U.S. Forces enhance their readiness and master specific warfighting functions in a multinational environment.



Strong and strategic relationships between the U.S. and its partners increase stability, foster trust, and deter potential adversaries. Differences in culture, language, and equipment can pose challenges. Despite these obstacles, soldiers from the various nations meet them with determination. They continue to learn from each other and accomplish the mission. Lt. Thomas Caillaud, French army Eurocopter Tiger pilot, described the importance of this experience.



“It’s a very good thing to be here,” said Caillaud. “It’s the first time the French army aviation is coming to this exercise. The idea is to see how we manage to work together between American, between French, between all the other countries from NATO and it works… I’m very happy to be here and looking forward to exercise.”



1st Lt. Tim Wallace, acting commander of Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, has seen progress working with other nations at JMRC, now including the French Eurocopter Tiger helicopters.



“We came out with a lot of lessons learned,” said Wallace. “As long as we break those barriers down, we can achieve mission success together. It’s been cool to see the progression working with multiple European partners here at Hohenfels. It’s been some of the best training we’ve done as an organization.”



Allied Spirit is a recurring training exercise including U.S. Forces and their partners and allies in Europe. This year’s rotation includes forces from the following countries: Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit https://www.7atc.army.mil/AlliedSpirit/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AlliedSpirit.