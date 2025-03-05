Issued to active merchant seamen for service from December 7, 1941 to July 25, 1947.
A circular, gold metal emblem, 1 inch in diameter, with a gold anchor superimposed in the center of a silver federal shield. UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE is inscribed around the device
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
This work, Merchant Marine Service Emblem, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.