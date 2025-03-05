Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Merchant Marine Service Emblem

    Merchant Marine Service Emblem

    Photo By Willie Kendrick | Issued to active merchant seamen for service from December 7, 1941 to July 25, 1947. A...... read more read more

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Issued to active merchant seamen for service from December 7, 1941 to July 25, 1947.
    A circular, gold metal emblem, 1 inch in diameter, with a gold anchor superimposed in the center of a silver federal shield. UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE is inscribed around the device

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 11:52
    Story ID: 492140
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Merchant Marine Service Emblem, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Merchant Marine Service Emblem
    Merchant Marine Service Emblem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Identification Badges; Breast Insignia; Qualification Insignia; Warfare Insignia; Command Insignia;

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download