Merchant Marine Service Emblem

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Issued to active merchant seamen for service from December 7, 1941 to July 25, 1947. A circular, gold metal emblem, 1 inch in diameter, with a gold anchor superimposed in the center of a silver federal shield. UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE is inscribed around the device. see less | View Image Page