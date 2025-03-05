Jackson bowls strikes for Army Emergency Relief

Photo By Robert Timmons | Tahira Herring, a Family Advocacy Program specialist with Army Community Service,...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Tahira Herring, a Family Advocacy Program specialist with Army Community Service, looks for the right ball prior to the start of the 2025 Army Emergency Relief campaign kickoff bowling tournament held Feb. 27, 2025 in Century Lanes at Fort Jackson. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson got a head start on the 2025 Army Emergency Relief campaign when it kick started its annual fundraiser with a bowling tournament at Century Lanes, Feb. 27, 2025.



The AER campaign officially began March 1.



Participants heard from AER and post leadership about the campaign’s importance before any ball was rolled down a lane.



Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Tony Grinston, and AER president, said AER receives no federal funding and helps more than 30,000 Soldier annually through donations.



“The purpose of the campaign is to bring awareness to the AER program and to give Soldiers an opportunity to donate,” said Capt. Cedric Poku-Dankwah. “For 83 years AER provided continued support to active duty and retired Soldiers and their Families.”



AER is a private, nonprofit organization that was created in 1942 to help Soldiers, retirees and their Family members who experience financial emergencies. AER provides funds to help with immediate financial needs such as rent/mortgage, POV payments, utilities, emergency travel, minor home repairs, etc.



According to Fort Jackson’s Army Community Services office, the post in 2024 provided more than $1 million to 550 applicants during their time of need.



AER has given more than $21 million in grants, over $45 millions in zero interest loans, said AER’s chief operating officer during the event.

Retired Col. Brandon Robbins spoke at the event said events like these “bring things together.”



When talking about AER it is good to “communicate in every direction,” Robbins said. “Talk to everybody … Just let them know what it is. Here is AER and how they help.”



The goal is having 25% of active-duty participation donate.



Fort Jackson will help AER meet its goal, said Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs during the event.



“Two years ago, they said we couldn’t solve the recruiting crisis and now they’re saying we can’t send you enough (trainees) because you just keep training them,” Ochs said. “So, every challenge that comes to Fort Jackson, we exceed the standard and now we have another challenge.”



AER is the Army’s own emergency financial assistance organization, and it’s dedicated to “Helping the Army Take Care of its Own.”



AER has always served the Army in times of need as even the best Soldiers and Retirees need help. Financial emergencies seem to occur at the worst times but AER’s ability to provided interest-free loans and grants can greatly reduce the stress of unforeseen problems.



For more information, call (803) 751-5256, option 3.