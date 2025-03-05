Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT Annual Awards 2024

    AFCENT Annual Awards 2024

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell | AFCENT Leadership and 2024 AFCENT Annual Award winners stand together, March 1, 2025,...... read more read more

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) announced the recipients of the 2024 AFCENT level Annual Awards. The accomplishments of these professionals demonstrate their expertise, leadership and commitment to the Air Force mission.

    AMN, SSgt Franco Cerminara-Puello, AFCENT/A4

    NCO, TSgt Kenny Barona, AFCENT/A2

    SNCO, MSgt Jessica Cunningham, AFCENT/A1

    1st SERGEANT, MSgt Markel Sykes, AFCENT Headquarters Forward

    CGO, Capt James Davis, AFCENT/A2

    FGO, Maj Joshua Goliber, Air Warfare Center

    CIV CAT I, Mrs. Margot Roberts, AFCENT/A2

    CIV CAT II, Mr. Douglas Easterling, AFCENT/A4

    CIV CAT III, Mr. Alan Tenney, 609 Air Support Squadron

    TEAM, USCENTCOM Joint Personnel Recovery Center

    VOLUNTEER, SSgt Christopher Kovacs, 609 Air Support Squadron

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 10:15
    Story ID: 492128
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Annual Awards 2024, by SSgt Cody Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AFCENT Annual Awards 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download