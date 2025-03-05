Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) announced the recipients of the 2024 AFCENT level Annual Awards. The accomplishments of these professionals demonstrate their expertise, leadership and commitment to the Air Force mission.
AMN, SSgt Franco Cerminara-Puello, AFCENT/A4
NCO, TSgt Kenny Barona, AFCENT/A2
SNCO, MSgt Jessica Cunningham, AFCENT/A1
1st SERGEANT, MSgt Markel Sykes, AFCENT Headquarters Forward
CGO, Capt James Davis, AFCENT/A2
FGO, Maj Joshua Goliber, Air Warfare Center
CIV CAT I, Mrs. Margot Roberts, AFCENT/A2
CIV CAT II, Mr. Douglas Easterling, AFCENT/A4
CIV CAT III, Mr. Alan Tenney, 609 Air Support Squadron
TEAM, USCENTCOM Joint Personnel Recovery Center
VOLUNTEER, SSgt Christopher Kovacs, 609 Air Support Squadron
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 10:15
|Story ID:
|492128
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Annual Awards 2024, by SSgt Cody Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.