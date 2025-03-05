Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Emergency Relief: Supporting Soldiers and their families since 1942

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.28.2025

    Story by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    SEMBACH, Germany -- U.S. Army NATO kicked off its annual Army Emergency Relief campaign with Soldiers from the brigade headquarters participating in a garrison-sponsored event at the Workforce Development Center here Feb. 28.

    “The annual campaign’s purpose is to inform Soldiers about the types of financial assistance available and provide them an opportunity to donate,” said Sgt. Anthony Beckford, U.S. Army NATO’s AER representative.

    Financial assistance is available from AER through zero percent interest loans, grants and scholarships to help Soldiers and their families in need, said Beckford.

    This year’s theme — celebrating the Army’s 250 years of bravery and service — is “Honoring the Past — Securing the Future.”

    During the ceremony at Sembach two Soldiers provided testimonials on how AER was able to help them during a time of great need.

    “It was very inspirational to hear specific examples of how AER was available to help Soldiers,” said Beckford. “Those stories highlighted that AER is available when Soldiers and their families need it the most.”

    The 2025 campaign runs through June 14.

    More information about eligibility, types of assistance and how to apply for assistance is available on the AER website at www.armyemergencyrelief.org/assistance.

    For eligible recipients not located within 50 miles of a military installation, the American Red Cross is authorized to provide financial assistance on behalf of AER. Call the American Red Cross at 1-877-272-7337 and select the option for financial assistance.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
