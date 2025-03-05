OIR partners conducts Air Assault riding on the Wings of Destiny

ERBIL AIR BASE, Iraq– Embracing its motto as the ‘Wings of Destiny’ brigade the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) expertly provided air support for one of the most successful air assaults in recent history in Iraq, February 28, 2025.



During an affront against the Daesh, the brigade and partner nations flew over 20 aircraft to support the coalition for over 200 ground forces from Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR).



“Planning for the mission was conducted over a 96-hour period allowing aviation and partnered ground force personnel to refine details, rehearse, and execute a simultaneous time on target air assault to three distinct objective areas within the area of operations,” said Lt. Col. Robert Wells, the Air Mission Commander for the Air Assault and Task Force Cardinal commander. “The ability for Task Force Cardinal to deliver task organized ground forces in a cohesive element, to the precise place and time of our choosing, in restrictive terrain was built upon months of training and is a testament to the legacy of 101st units’ mastery of vertical envelopment, manifested today in the form of air assault.”



The air assault was flown by a collection of experienced pilots from TF Cardinal and TF Nighthawk. TF pilots provided air to ground lift helicopters and platforms for attack and security, along with other partner nations.



“It is exciting to see how much combat power the Brigade can bring to bear with the Task Forces cooperating for such a big mission,” said Lt. Col. Mark Conklin, commanding officer of TF Nighthawk. “It was great to see how quickly we were able to establish trust with our higher headquarters and ground units to take on this air assault.”

Ground and air troops from over six countries collaborated for the mission. TF leaders reported the offense was triumphant due to the team cohesion of the international coalition.



Wells stated, “the ability to conduct such an operation within the OIR is a testament to the interoperability that has been developed between joint and coalition partners.



The capability required to provide aerial assets for a mission this complex is unique to the 101 CAB. The unit has the most helicopters of any conventional aviation brigade in the U.S. Army and is home to two heavy lift companies of CH-47 Helicopters. 101 CAB’s timely delivery of personnel and equipment proved critical.



“We continue to be the most sought-after Aviation Brigade because of our pilots, crew members, and maintenance Soldiers,” said Col. Tyler Partridge, commanding officer of the 101 CAB. “Our flexibility and responsiveness to meet the Ground Force Commanders’ intent combined with our capability to deliver Army Aviation combat power on the objective continue to be the difference makers during complex operations.”



The air assault is one of a series of devastating blows to the Daesh as partnered forces continues to defeat them, supported by CJTF-OIR.

