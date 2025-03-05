Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota Corpsmen Strengthen Fleet Medical Operations

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, which is collocated with Naval Hospital Rota, serves as a critical medical and logistical support hub for U.S. and allied forces where readiness and deployment support are paramount.



As the only military treatment facility within Spain, the command is often called upon to support temporary duty aboard Naval Station Rota based destroyers (DDGs). These sought-after assignments augment fleet medical asset onboard with trained personnel and provide junior Corpsmen opportunity to build proficiency in emergency medical response and combat readiness skills within an operational setting.



Recently, Hospitalman Amy Pierre Pion, experienced this first-hand when she deployed with USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), an Arleigh Burk class guided missile destroyer.



“Being on the destroyer was the best experience,” said Pierre Pion. “We got to perform several inbound and outbound medical evacuation operations that showed our ability to respond to medical emergencies quickly and efficiently.”



This deployment highlighted NMRTC Rota’s crucial role in equipping medical professionals with the skills they need to operate in high-tempo operational environments.



Prior to assignment on a DDG, Corpsmen like Pierre Pion, are offered additional training in acute care assessments, preventive medicine, and basic life support instruction. Underway, utilization of these skills helps them support the ships Independent Duty Corpsman in executing medical readiness operations and emergency drills, ensuring the health and safety of the ship’s crew.



“There was great focus on getting Sailors qualified on vital skills to include stretcher-bearer instruction, CPR certification, and mass casualty procedures,” said Pierre Pion. “Additionally, we were heavily involved with preventive medicine practices from galley inspections to daily water and bacteria testing.”



NMRTC Rota, located strategically at the gateway of the Mediterranean, generates and sustains readiness to deliver critical medical support for Department of Defense missions throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.



Navy Medicine is represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

