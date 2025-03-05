U.S., NATO, partner nations participate in Bulgarian Multilateral Medical Simulation Training Engagement

The United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Office of the Command Surgeon organized a medical engagement with Bulgarian medical service members to help Bulgarian Multilateral Medical Simulation Training Engagement participants foster multilateral training skills and practices through their simulation center at the Bulgarian Military Medical Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria, Feb. 24-28, 2024.



The Military Medical Academy of Bulgaria was established in 1989 by a government decision to emphasize the national importance of providing outpatient and inpatient care for Bulgarian Armed Forces’ personnel and their families, as well as supporting military research, training and expertise. The Military Medical Simulation Center was designed on a U.S. model with the goal of creating an interoperable training ground for Bulgarian medical personnel and allied partners in the region.



“In the end, the goal is to use facilities like this so soldiers have the same level of knowledge and expertise and continue to learn from one another,” said Slovenian Army Maj. Danijel Andoljsek. His colleague, Slovenian Army Lt. Col. Damjan Remskar, added, “In simulation centers, you can control the environment whether it’s raining, dark or loud and being able to control these variables with great mannequins is the biggest advantage.”



The ability to train in a controlled, high stress environment like the simulation center is crucial for ensuring readiness across the European theater, allowing forces to adapt to various combat situations while improving communication with NATO allies. Places like this create a shared understanding of medical practices, which enhances the ability to respond quickly and effectively during operations, ultimately strengthening the collective effectiveness in the region.



“Learning how to improvise with limited resources in collaboration with other countries has been very interesting,” said Sgt. Maria Milenova Tsekina Nurse in the Aeromedical Evacuation Department of the center for aviation. Her colleague, Lt. Veselin Penchev Nikolov, Bulgarian Army senior doctor and head of medical post in medical formation, added, “The center allows us to create different scenarios and repeat them over and over to learn how to do them right.”



U.S. Air Force and Army medical personnel collaborated with allied partners from across Eastern Europe and parts of Eurasia in talking circles to highlight some of their countries’ unique challenges, whether regional, systematic or logistical. They also shared key best practices involving intubation techniques, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and foil blanket wrapping that other countries may not be familiar with to create a more unified medical force.



As the Military Medical Simulation Center continues to develop, it will serve as a vital hub for advancing medical interoperability and strengthening collective readiness among NATO allies and partners. By fostering collaboration and innovation in battlefield medicine through repetitive practice, this training ensures that military medical personnel remain prepared to save lives and sustain mission effectiveness in an evolving security landscape.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2025 Date Posted: 03.06.2025 04:13 Story ID: 492109 Location: SOFIA, BG Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., NATO, partner nations participate in Bulgarian Multilateral Medical Simulation Training Engagement, by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.