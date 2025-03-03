USS Mount Whitney Visits Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus to Strengthen Partnership

U.S. 6th Fleet Public Affairs

Press Release

Mar. 5, 2025



LARNACA, Cyprus - The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), arrived in Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus (ROC) on March 6, 2025 for a scheduled port visit and reception.



Mount Whitney is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, where the ship's crew and embarked staff will work alongside allies and partners in support of maritime operations, which encompass naval diplomacy and national efforts to build comprehensive maritime power. As the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, Mount Whitney plays a vital role in supporting naval operations and fostering partnerships.



The ship's visit to Larnaca reinforces the strong relationship between the United States and the ROC in support of regional security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The ship's visit to Larnaca highlights the enduring ties between the U.S. and the ROC and emphasizes our shared commitment to maritime security and regional cooperation.



"It is an honor for Team 20 to be here in Larnaca as a testament to the commitment of our partnership and shared vision," said Capt. Colin Price, commanding officer of USS Mount Whitney. "We are proud to be here with our Cypriot partners who are likeminded in our mission to ensure stability and security in the Mediterranean."



During its port visit, Mount Whitney will hold a reception for senior ROC officials hosted by Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, and the U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus, Julie S. Davis. Sailors and embarked staff will also have opportunities to engage with local officials and explore Cyprus' history and culture.



Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.



Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2025 Date Posted: 03.06.2025 03:37 Story ID: 492108 Location: LARNACA, CY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mount Whitney Visits Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus to Strengthen Partnership, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.