NAVCENT Hosts Mental Health Campaign at NSA Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain— Mental health providers, chaplains, counselors, and support service groups aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain gathered to kick off the 2025 Mental Health Campaign, March 4.



The five-session campaign, hosted by the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) Religious Ministries Team, features topics including learning the resources, best practices for navigating mental health, building the human connection, creating positive environments, and effective leadership.



The first session covered learning the resources, allowing participants to connect with counselors from Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Bahrain, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain mental health professionals, Military and Family Life Counselors (MFLC), and other embedded mental health officers and licensed social workers supporting the installation.



“The overall goal of the event is to help leadership continue to develop a deliberate mental health strengthening strategy through the information promulgated in alignment with CNO’s [Chief of Naval Operations] Quality of Service initiative, while building collaboration between the Bahrain mental health entities,” said Cmdr. Devon Foster, NAVCENT/ U.S. 5th Fleet deputy chaplain. “There are more than 20 designated caregivers on island consisting of chaplains, MFLCs, LSWs [licensed social workers], psychologists, as well as the professional doctors and nurses at Serene Hospital. This was all about learning the resources from the Navy’s Mental Health Playbook and Roadmap. While our services as providers can overlap, our session shows how each caregiver cares and provides unique amenities within their portfolio.”



NSA Bahrain’s mental health roadmap outlines key resources available on the installation for personnel seeking support, ranging from connecting with friends, family, and chains of command, to seeking support from providers through outpatient care off-base.



During the event, Capt. Jorge Brito, NAVCENT/U.S. 5th Fleet force surgeon, discussed the importance of brain health, emphasizing risk factors, and ways to promote healthy brain function. The presentation included an interactive activity which allowed participants the opportunity to brainstorm ways they thought individuals could improve brain health through implementing or abstaining from certain factors. The exercise validated some beliefs, and challenged common misconceptions about brain health.



The Mental Health Campaign will continue with Session 2, covering best practices for navigating mental health.



“By understanding these services each person can seek assistance from one or more of these professional to meet their needs,” said Foster. “If the help can best be served through another provider, the person will be referred to whomever can give them the care they need.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2025 Date Posted: 03.06.2025 02:36 Story ID: 492107 Location: BH Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVCENT Hosts Mental Health Campaign at NSA Bahrain, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.