COL Ryan Donald's Joint US-ROK Press Conference for Exercise Freedom Shield 25

The Republic of Korea and the United States will conduct Exercise Freedom Shield 25 from March 10 to March 21 to strengthen the Alliance’s combined defense posture.

“By reflecting realistic threats, lessons learned from recent armed conflicts, and evolving challenges, including the DPRK's military strategy, tactics, and capabilities, as well as its growing partnership with Russia, the ROK-U.S. Alliance will further strengthen its readiness, capability and combined defense posture.”

ROK and U.S. units will execute combined joint all-domain live field training exercises across the land, sea, air, cyber and space domains integrated within the exercise scenarios to strengthen interoperability while showcasing its combined deterrence capabilities.

Several United Nations Command member states are slated to contribute personnel during this exercise. The Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission will conduct third-party observations of the exercise, adhering to responsibilities outlined in the Armistice Agreement.

