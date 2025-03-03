NMCRS 2025 Active Duty Fund Drive Kicks Off at NSA Bahrain

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain leadership, service members, volunteers and key persons gathered to kick off the annual Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active-Duty Fund Drive (ADFD), Feb. 27.



The annual fund drive aims to support the NMCRS’ efforts to offer a variety of confidential, needs-based financial assistance to military members and their families.



The ADFD begins on March 1 each year, with a goal of raising eight million dollars to directly support active-duty Sailors, Marines, and their families. According to ALNAV 002/25, while voluntary financial contributions are appreciated, the primary objective of the ADFD is to increase awareness of the resources available.



In 2024, the installation set a new record, raising $196,644, an 18 percent increase from 2023.



“I chose to take on this role because I am a huge advocate for this program,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Gregory Cutting, 2025 ADFD coordinator. “This program promotes a culture of giving back and helping service members in need. When I was at my first duty station, I decided to go out and get a new Mustang, with a 15% interest rate. At the same time, nine years ago to the day, I lost my grandmother. I didn’t have the money to get a flight home to attend the funeral. My [supervisor] at the time let me know about NMCRS, which is why I’m such a huge advocate for it today. They were able to get me the funds needed to get home, attend the funeral and be with my family, then get back to my command.”



NMCRS provides assistance with basic living expenses such as food, rent, utilities, assistance with emergency transportation, funerals, medical and dental bills, essential car repair, pay problems, and other emergency needs. Assistance is provided with loans or grants, depending on financial need.

During the event, Renee Rhinehart, director, NMCRS Bahrain Office, presented key facts about the fund drive, highlighting that NSA Bahrain dispersed more than $317,000 in financial support across 47 commands in 2024.



The event concluded with the first $1,500 donation being made by the NSA Bahrain First Class Petty Officer Association, and a cake cutting by this year’s ADFD leadership team.



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2025 Date Posted: 03.06.2025 01:36 Story ID: 492101 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCRS 2025 Active Duty Fund Drive Kicks Off at NSA Bahrain, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.