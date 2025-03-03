Iron Fist 25 | U.S. Marines lift a JGSDF Tactical Vehicle

Photo By Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Riley Wharton, a logistics specialist with Combat Logistic...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Riley Wharton, a logistics specialist with Combat Logistic Company Bravo, Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, center, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, prepare to attach a sling during an external lift exercise in support of Iron Fist 25, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 22, 2025. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Wharton is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa – U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct helicopter support team operations with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) during Iron Fist (IF) 25, at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, from Feb. 22-23.



External lifts enable troops to receive a resupply when provisions are running low. Helicopter support team operations provide food, water, ammunition, and even insert tactical vehicles to locations where the terrain would normally impede the acquirement of these resources.



“During this operation we trained side-by-side with the JGSDF, doing everything ranging from safety procedures to the actual lift,” said Sgt. Daniel Lopez, landing support operations chief with CLB 31. “We’re using a crawl, walk, run training method to ensure everyone works cohesively.”



Iron Fist is an annual exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationship between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force. During this training, CLB 31 landing support Marines and JGSDF members worked alongside each other, practicing and executing a lift on their tactical vehicle.



“Having the opportunity to rig and prepare a JGSDF tactical vehicle for an external lift was a once in a lifetime experience,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Arturo Juarez-Lopez, a landing support platoon sergeant with CLB 31. “We have plenty of experience lifting our own vehicles and lifting a Japanese tactical vehicle was a change of pace.”



U.S. Marines with CLB 31 rehearsed external lift with the JGSDF during training iterations, culminating with the lift of a JGSDF tactical vehicle by U.S. Marines for the first time.



“Being able to operate with the JGSDF has been an invigorating learning experience,” said Lance Cpl. Sebastian Marin, a landing support Marine with CLB 31. “Exchanging different knowledge and gaining new perspectives while working with the JGSDF is a breath of fresh air.”



U.S. Marines with the 31st MEU continue to train alongside Japanese forces during the remainder of IF 25 to help strengthen interoperability and maintain a strong partnership that is ready to respond to any challenge.