Effective Communication, Uniform Wear, and Grooming Standards at Fort Cavazos Are Reinforced at LTT

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas—During January and February 2025, the III Armored Corps, Headquarters, and Headquarters Battalion hosted a series of Leaders Time Training (LTT) sessions in the Remagen Room, focusing on the importance of Army grooming standards, the wear and appearance of the uniform, and effective communication in leadership.



The III Armored Corps (IIIAC), Headquarters, and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN) Senior Enlisted Advisor, Master Sgt. Tyrone Moses led these training events, along with other senior leadership, to help improve discipline, professionalism, and leadership effectiveness across the force.



Moses opened the discussion by emphasizing the importance of Leader Professional Development (LPD) sessions. He urged all leaders in attendance to engage and share key takeaways with their noncommissioned officers (NCOs) who could not attend. He stressed that ensuring uniformity and adherence to grooming standards is fundamental to military discipline.



“Educating NCOs on grooming standards is vital,” Moses stated. “They need to be equipped with the knowledge and confidence to identify and correct deficiencies within their ranks effectively.”



Most of the training focused on how leaders should approach on-the-spot corrections and communicate effectively.



Moses said that while standards enforcement cannot be compromised, it must be done in a way that maintains professionalism, decency, and respect at all times.



He explained that he used TAC to discipline Soldiers without embarrassing or demeaning them.



“Corrections should never be about an individual leader’s ego,” Moses warned. “The goal is not to humiliate but to educate and improve. When leaders approach corrections tactfully and respectfully, Soldiers are more receptive, and discipline is reinforced without unnecessary friction.”



He also pointed out that a leader’s tone, body language, and choice of words can determine whether a correction is constructive or demoralizing. Instead of publicly scolding Soldiers, he urged leaders to separate them and offer discreet, straightforward advice to preserve confidence and promote professionalism.



Leaders from the crowd shared their experiences as young NCOs and how their leadership styles have changed over time for the better.



“We have all made mistakes as young leaders,” Moses admitted. “The key is learning from those experiences and adjusting our leadership approach.”



He also explained the importance of LPDs, saying they are essential for shaping the leaders of tomorrow.



“LPDs are not just check-the-box events,” he said. “They are opportunities to develop the NCO corps and ensure we are aligned with the Army’s evolving standards.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Torrian Peterson, IIIAC, HHBN command sergeant major, added that good communication and enforcing standards have a long-lasting influence on the next generation of Soldiers.



He encouraged attendees to take ownership of their roles as mentors by passing down their knowledge and experiences to junior leaders and NCOs.



“What we teach today should not stop at this room,” he said. “We need to empower our younger NCOs with the right tools and mindset to build a stronger, more professional force.”



As each session concluded, Moses appreciated the leaders in attendance, commending them for their engagement and willingness to learn. He emphasized that the ultimate goal of these trainings is to strengthen the force, ensuring every Soldier understands and upholds the Army’s standards.



“By reinforcing these standards and sharing knowledge, we ensure a disciplined and professional Army,” Moses said. “Our leaders are responsible for setting the example and developing those who will come after us.”

