Fort Cavazos high school students learn what medical professionals do at an Army hospital

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Registered nurse, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Alma Mitchell, tells Killeen Early College High School 11th and 12th grade students staff members roles and how they play a part in the care for a patient that is admitted to the intensive care unit during a tour to learn about Army hospital professions and how different departments are ran in Army hospital.

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Killeen Early College High School 11th and 12th grade students toured the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Feb. 28, gaining valuable insight into the hospital’s various departments and how military and civilian health care teams provide care for Fort Cavazos community beneficiaries.

During the tour, staff shared their career journeys, discussed the opportunities and challenges of a medical career, and provided advice on Army medical programs available to students.

Students had the opportunity to observe, in scenarios, combat medics working alongside physician assistants in the emergency room and learn about the inter-physician assistant program. They also met registered nurses and explored the hospital’s residency program, the health professions scholarship program, and Army ROTC opportunities, gaining insight into the career paths of both Soldiers and civilians within the hospital.

Mrs. Brenda Ploof, hospital education coordinator, organized the tour with the goal of exposing students to departments such as neonatal, labor and delivery, behavioral health, intensive care, and more.

“The biggest thing we wanted was for our students to come here and get an onsite experience to see which medical professions align with their interests,” said Paul Moralez, career technical educator for the Killeen Early College High School Fort Cavazos campus. “Some students were interested in the pharmacy, emergency room, and anesthesiology, so they were able to see the equipment used, talk to the professionals, and even get hands-on experience with mannequins in real-world scenarios.”

Moralez emphasized the positive engagement between CRDAMC staff and students, noting that the experience helped bring potential career paths to life.

One senior who has attended the program for all four years shared that the hospital staff’s passion for their work was inspiring and that the tour broadened students’ perspectives on healthcare careers, even for those who had not initially considered them.

“My expectation was to give students an understanding of how the emergency room functions—from patient check-in and registration to admission, discharge, or transfer,” said Capt. Adam Jabour, trauma nurse and nurse officer in charge of the emergency room at CRDAMC. “They also learned about the different acuity levels of patients and how the ER team responds to each case.”

Lawrence Williams, career technical educator at Killeen Early College High School Central Texas College’s campus, emphasized the importance of showcasing the wide range of medical careers available.

“We wanted our students to experience not only the roles of doctors and nurses but also the critical work of support staff who keep this wonderful facility running,” said Williams. “There are so many opportunities for our scholars here, but you don’t know what you don’t know until you can actually touch it, feel it, and experience it. I think this was a big win for us, and I appreciate everyone’s help.”

The students, who attend the Central Texas College campus as college freshmen and sophomores, are on track to graduate with their associate degrees before receiving their high school diplomas this summer. The early college program is also available to 9th and 10th-grade students on the Fort Cavazos campus.

