402nd AFSB’s employee named AMC/ASC employee of quarter

Aaron DeCapua, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – A logistician with the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade has been named as U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s selection for the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s employee of the quarter recognition program.

Adrian Little was recognized as such for his outstanding contributions to sustainment and modernization efforts in Alaska.

As a key figure at the Modernization Displacement and Repair Site, Little plays a vital role in property accountability, excess equipment processing, and logistics coordination across two locations – Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, spanning 358 miles apart. His meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to the mission have ensured seamless support to the 11th Airborne Division and the broader Army sustainment enterprise.

This is infantry division specializes in arctic warfare. The division is also known as the "Arctic Angels".

A Career Rooted in Service and Mentorship

Little’s passion for logistics began during his time as a 92Y (unit supply specialist) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He credits the mentorship and guidance he received early in his career as the driving force that kept him in the field.

“What’s most fulfilling is taking care of the warfighter,” Little said. “The mentorship I received – sometimes tough love – pushed me to stay in logistics. I realized I could be a decision-maker, ensuring that Soldiers have what they need to succeed. Knowing I can give 110% every day is what has kept me in Army logistics, especially MDRS.”

Being part of a team that sets the theater is what Little finds most rewarding, particularly in the unique and challenging environment of Alaska’s 11th Airborne Division.

“I love being part of a team and the collaboration that comes with it,” Little said. “Especially in Alaska, where sustainment plays such a critical role in supporting the 11th Airborne.”

Driving Efficiency Through Communication and Coordination

Little’s impact is evident in his ability to streamline the movement of excess Army equipment across Alaska. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, he processed over 2,500 transactions, transferring more than 6,500 pieces of excess Army equipment – a significant contribution to Army modernization efforts.

“Communication is key,” Little emphasized. “From the unit level all the way up to the G4 of the division, effective communication helps us overcome obstacles. Interpreting new guidance and staying aligned with Army Sustainment Command’s item managers has been crucial in taking immediate action to process excess equipment and send it to the appropriate agency.”

In a region as vast and logistically challenging as Alaska, maintaining 100% property accountability at both MDRS locations is no small feat.

“We conduct monthly sensitive item checks, with periodic weekly inspections that I personally oversee,” Little said. “These checks ensure accountability is being maintained correctly through G-Army processes.”

Impact on Readiness and Army Modernization

Little’s expertise extends beyond excess equipment management – his role in Presidential Drawdown Directive 56 support to Ukraine was instrumental. He was responsible for the packaging and coordination of Air Force transportation for 78 M1097 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, ensuring their timely deployment in support of ongoing operations.

Additionally, Little’s meticulous approach to weapons accountability and packaging earned him high praise from a supported unit.

“One organization told me it was ‘the best shipment of weapons they had ever seen,’” Little said. “I made sure each M4 rifle was properly packed with volatile corrosion inhibitor barrier paper to maintain its condition during transport.”

The Mentors Who Shaped His Career

Throughout his career, Little has drawn inspiration from leaders across multiple warfighting disciplines.

“I’ve been fortunate to have mentors from both inside and outside logistics,” he said. “From the instructors at Fort Lee (known as Fort Gregg-Adams since 2023), Virginia, who gave me a deep understanding of logistics, to leaders who took the time to guide me – each of them has given me a perspective that helps me better support the warfighter.”

Advice for Future Logistics Leaders

For those entering Army logistics and sustainment careers, Little stresses the importance of commitment, adaptability, and continuous learning.

“Be serious about this occupation because your efforts have real-world impacts,” he advised. “Listen and learn from your superiors, but also listen to your peers. Be flexible, adapt quickly, and take initiative. Regulations are there to keep you safe – follow them.”

A Recognition Well-Earned



Little was one of 12 employees recognized by AMC across the enterprise for their outstanding work performance during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Their names are now displayed in the AMC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. More than 175,000 military, civilian and contractor employees are assigned to AMC.

Being named AMC/ASC Employee of the Quarter is not just a personal achievement for Little – it reflects the strength of the Army Field Support Battalion-Alaska team and the critical role they play in Army sustainment and modernization. His leadership and dedication ensure that Army forces in Alaska remain equipped, prepared, and ready to execute their mission at a moment’s notice.

“At the end of the day, it’s about making sure the warfighter has what they need,” Little said. “That’s why I do this job, and that’s what keeps me going.”

