Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous returns home after 46-day alien interdiction operations, maritime border security patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) returned to their homeport in Portsmouth, Wednesday, following a 46-day maritime border security patrol in the Florida Straits.



Vigorous deployed in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry while underway in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility, where crew members conducted alien interdiction and border security operations. The crew worked alongside other Coast Guard units and partner agencies such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Air and Marine Operations and Homeland Security Investigations.



Throughout the patrol, Vigorous’ crew interdicted, processed and repatriated more than 67 aliens attempting to enter the United States illegally, and transferred six suspected smugglers ashore to HSI custody to support further investigation for potential federal prosecution.



While at sea, the cutter participated in five interdictions of vessels attempting to smuggle aliens into the U.S. illegally. The aliens interdicted were from multiple countries including Honduras, Bangladesh, Haiti, and China.



“The integrity of our maritime borders is vital to national security, and I am proud of our crew’s hard work and determination throughout this deployment,” said Cmdr. Todd Batten, commanding officer of Vigorous. “Together with our partner agencies, including CBP AMO, HSI, and Florida state and local law enforcement, we were able to effectively enforce United States customs and immigration laws against illegal entry.”



Vigorous, along with other Coast Guard assets and additional HSTF-SE partners, maintained a continual presence with air, land and sea assets in the Florida Straits in support of OVS. HSTF-SE combines a multi-layered approach to maritime border security, which is designed to protect the safety of life at sea while preventing illegal entry into the U.S. and its territories.



Vigorous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-drug operations, alien interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.



